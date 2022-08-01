Back-to-school pictures

www.wtva.com
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
New roadway to help parents at Mooreville school
A new roadway will make it easier for parents to drop off their students in Mooreville.
In The Trenches: Itawamba Indians
FULTON, Miss (WTVA) -- What does it mean when a football team has unfinished business? Unfinished business means that a team had a chance but then came up short. When they return the next year they have something to prove. "The last three years we've left something out on the...
In the Trenches: Smithville Seminoles
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - This team, on paper, had a great season. The season included eight wins and a playoff appearance, but three losses against top 1A talent didn’t go great. The Seminoles are trying to change that in 2022. WTVA sports reporter Matt St. Jean caught the team...
Teachers breakfast held Monday in Houston
Teachers and staff throughout the Chickasaw County School District are busy preparing for the start of a new school year.
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
In The Trenches: Starkville Yellow Jackets
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- This team was must watch TV last season. Six of their 13 games were decided by a touchdown or less. With many of their key players returning for 2022, there's a little state championship buzz around the Starkville Yellow Jackets. Before last season, there was a...
Amory man died 10 days after wreck
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
Local chef competing for national title in New Orleans
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cooper Miller, the owner and chef at Forklift in Tupelo, will head to the Big Easy to compete for a national title. He said his staff works hard to stay true to their Southern and cajun roots while trying to do things a little different. “We...
Tupelo property director will likely take the city to court
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- A Tupelo property developer will likely take the city to court over a city council decision to move forward with an apartment complex project in the west side of the city. The apartment complex could be placed on Colonial Estates Road in Tupelo. The idea has created...
Fulton re-evaluates medical marijuana ordinance
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton is making some changes when it comes to the medical marijuana landscape. Aldermen may have passed a medical marijuana ordinance, but they're definitely pumping the brakes on where businesses and growers can locate. Stores and growers cannot be located within 1,000 feet...
Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested five juveniles for allegedly vandalizing mailboxes in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the suspects’ ages range from 14 to 17. He did not identify them. More than 30 mailboxes were damaged in the Endville community. An SUV was also damaged.
Lowndes County arrest made for July murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
Local charcuterie business opens new store front with unique offerings
New businesses are opening up throughout Tupelo. From a new boutique hotel in downtown to a first of its kind, a charcuterie business. " Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would turn into this," said Stephanie Hall, the owner of CharCutie, located in Tupelo. That's how Stephanie...
Murder arrest made for 2021 death of toddler in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 2-year-old in 2021. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Justin Atkins, 33, of Reform, Alabama, is charged with the murder of Layton Nabors. The toddler died on March 19, 2021. Autopsy results showed the...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
Catalytic converter thieves strike Tupelo city vehicles
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Catalytic converter thieves struck a handful of Tupelo city vehicles. Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said converters were stolen from five of his department's work vehicles. He said the city is in the process of deciding which vehicles it can afford to repair. The...
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
Charge upgraded to capital murder for Winston County suspect
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The charge against Winston County suspect Darius Johnson has been updated to capital murder. He appeared before a judge on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and was denied bond. He’s accused of shooting and killing Lee Harris, 20, on Sunday, July 31. The charge was upgraded because...
New apartment complex project gets the green light
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tuesday night, the Tupelo City Council approved the request for a local developer to build a 46 unit apartment complex. The Flowerdale Commons project was approved by a vote of 4 to 3. The apartments would be built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road.
