WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – There is a backup near Wright City on westbound I-70 near mile marker 196 due to an overturned dump truck in the median. The dump truck overturned at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported. At about 7:15 a.m. there was a two-mile backup. At about 8:15 a.m., the backup was three miles. One lane is open, but it is a slow go through this area.

WRIGHT CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO