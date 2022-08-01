Read full article on original website
Amber Alert: Toddler found safe in St. Louis County
A missing toddler that was inside a car that was stolen overnight has been found.
Fire damages St. Charles County home
Crews are responding to a house fire Thursday afternoon in St. Charles County near Eagles Hill Ridge and North Carolina Court.
2-year-old child found safe
A missing toddler that was inside a car that was stolen overnight has been found.
Divers respond to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway as divers respond to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County.
Teenager dies from fall while hiking in St. Charles County
A hiker died Tuesday after a fall at Klondike Park in St. Charles County.
Contact 2 helps save Ferguson woman from foreclosure
A volunteer from FOX 2 Contact 2 helps a Ferguson homeowner save their home from foreclosure.
Firefighters spend eight hours putting out Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
Firefighters were on the scene of a warehouse fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday for eight hours.
Doppler radar shows impact of heavy smoke in Metro East
A warehouse is on fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway. The Madison Illinois Police Department is asking all residents to shelter in place as of 11 a.m.
Madison, Illinois warehouse still smoldering after fire
Madison, Illinois warehouse still smoldering after fire
Community helps feed warehouse fire first responders
Community helps feed warehouse fire first responders.
A Missouri woman is serving a life sentence for murder. Her attorney says there might have been no murder at all
Bertha Owens was convicted in a 1998 St. Louis murder in a trial that had no physical evidence and one star witness who has since recanted her testimony. A line in the man’s autopsy includes “colon perforation,” which suggests a possible medical cause of death.
Legal Lens: What is the responsibility of pool owners?
A 6-year-old drowned at a St. Louis County summer camp swimming pool in July. In this week's Legal Lens, Andrea McNairy, the managing attorney for Brown & Crouppen discusses the responsibility of pool owners.
The Salvation Army needs donations as they help area flood victims
ST. LOUIS — Helping the helpers; is what is needed by the Salvation Army which is helping recent flood victims. Crews for weeks have been onsite and in the middle of areas that were hit hard by torrential rain over the past several weeks. The Salvation Army provided the...
Dr. Kelvin Adams retiring after 14 years
St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams has served in the position for fourteen years.
Illinois department of health donates covid tests
The "Illinois department of health" is giving one million covid tests to downstate Illinois schools.
Overturned dump truck causes backup on I-70 near Wright City
WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – There is a backup near Wright City on westbound I-70 near mile marker 196 due to an overturned dump truck in the median. The dump truck overturned at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported. At about 7:15 a.m. there was a two-mile backup. At about 8:15 a.m., the backup was three miles. One lane is open, but it is a slow go through this area.
DroneFOX: Des Peres Park
A beautiful day to visit Des Peres Park, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX.
Ramp closure at 170 SB
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed.
STL Moms: Nearsightedness increase in children amid pandemic
One thing we learned during the pandemic is that Covid-19 affects people in various ways.
Tim's Travels: National National Day Day
Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor are doing a whole lot of nothing Wednesday, but it is actually something.
