COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS SCHOOL SUPPLY MARKET

kwhi.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING, INTRODUCTION OF NEW DERMATOLOGIST THURSDAY AT BRENHAM DERMATOLOGY
A dermatology practice in Brenham will introduce its newest dermatologist at an open house and meet-and-greet tomorrow (Thursday). Brenham Dermatology, located at 1910 Niebuhr Street, invites the public to meet Dr. Rachel Gordon from 3 to 6 p.m., following a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m.
kwhi.com
HORTICULTURE COMMITTEE FALL PLAN SALE
The Washington County Extension Horticulture Committee is giving local residents the opportunity to purchase fall garden plants and support local scholarships at the same time. For the sixth year, the committee will be offering a selection of cool season plants including broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collard greens, kale, green...
kwhi.com
NO FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM FOR AUGUST
There will not be a First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham this month. Organizers have cancelled this Friday’s market due to “excessive and dangerous heat” in the region. The market will return in September. Next month’s event will be the final one with summer...
kagstv.com
Salvation Army announces 13th annual back to school shopping event
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army will be hosting its 13th annual Back To School shopping event at the Walmart on Briar crest Drive on August 4 starting at 9:45 a.m. Event coordinators said they would give $100 to 30 children participating in the Salvation Army's character-building...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Health District hosting Back to School Bash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are lots of things to do in order to get ready for the new school year. The Brazos County Health District is hosting a free event to help you check some items off your list. Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District was on...
kwhi.com
BLINN HOLDS PINNING CEREMONY FOR SURGERICAL TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM
Blinn College recently recognized its Surgical Technology Program Class of 2022 with a pinning ceremony. Graduates received their pins after successfully completing a rigorous two-year program that includes lecture and laboratory classes as well as clinical observation and operating room experience. The graduates include Kelsey Strange of College Station, Rachel...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA CITY MANAGER RECEIVES ICMA DESIGNATION
Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks has received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. To receive an ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
kwhi.com
ST. PETER’S PROVIDING FREE LUNCHES FOR CHILDREN AT HENDERSON PARK
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of Brenham is offering free lunches this week for local children. Free lunches will be available today (Monday) through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Henderson Park kitchen, next to the splash pad. The church’s “Feed My Lambs” ministry is providing the lunches...
Conroe ISD board of trustees adopts new policy for library books
The policy for instructional resources has been split into two policies: one for instructional materials and one for library books. (Courtesy Pexels) Conroe ISD adopted new policies for instructional materials and library books based on new library standards from the Texas Education Agency at its Aug. 2 board of trustees meeting.
KBTX.com
College Station Costco set to open doors Thursday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The wait is over. The highly anticipated College Station Costco will open its doors to the public Thursday morning at 8 a.m. The 160,534-square-foot shopping facility is located at 4321 State Highway 6 near Midtown College Station. The store features various specialty departments including a gas...
kwhi.com
GRIMES CO. SHERIFF RECEIVES TOM TELLEPSEN AWARD
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell has received a prestigious honor. Sowell was presented the Tom Tellepsen Award during the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas’ 144th Annual Training Conference and Expo, held July 23-26 in Fort Worth. The award was established in 1975 for the late Tom Tellepsen, a native...
KBTX.com
Here’s where you can find free Back-to-School supplies and services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again and parents are gearing up to send their kiddos back to school. But this year, they’ll be paying more for school supplies. The National Retail Federation says families are expected to spend 40% more on their back-to-school shopping list this year, almost $170 per child.
wtaw.com
Wellborn Special Utility District Issues Stage 3 Mandatory Restrictions On Outdoor Watering
For the second time in three weeks, the Wellborn special utility district (WSUD) issues restrictions on outdoor watering. Wednesday’s notice is a stage 3 order where WSUD customers are limited to outdoor watering to one day a week and only between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Montgomery ISD eyes site for elementary school No. 7 on FM 2854
Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a potential site for elementary school No. 7 off FM 2854 after the board of trustees authorized the district to move forward with the due diligence phase for the site during a special meeting July 26. (Screenshot via Google) Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a...
KBTX.com
BBQ benefit supporting Holleman Oaks residents who lost everything in fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members came out to a barbecue benefit in order to support a mother and her daughter who lost everything in the Holleman Oaks apartment complex fire in College Station. On July 25 around 8:20 a.m., Veronica Acarto was woken up by a large blaze and smoke...
kwhi.com
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS DISCUSSED DURING WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS COURT
The thought of the power going out and not coming back on may not come to mind frequently, but on Monday, Washington County Commissioners were encouraged to think about what would happen in the event of a long-term power outage and how the county could be ready for it. Local...
Bryan-College Station group fights hotel human trafficking, saving victims
BRYAN, Texas — An anti-human trafficking outreach group met with 37 Bryan/College Station hotels on July 30th as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Person. Bryan-based Unbound Now, a network of anti-human trafficking agencies aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking in the Bryan and College Station areas.
There is something sweet going on at Mainland City Centre
We now have locations in Katy (Elyson Community) & Texas City(Mainland City Centere)!. Owner and operator of Over The Top Waffle Shoppe, located in Richmond, Texas. We had a vision and a dream of bringing a fun and gourmet ice cream experience to the area for quite some time.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM BUILDING PERMITS TOTAL $856,000 IN JULY
Residential construction led what was a down month for building permits issued by the City of Brenham in July. The city issued 23 permits last month for $856,377, the lowest dollar amount for permits in a single month so far this year. In comparison, July 2021 saw 26 permits for $3,091,585.
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Police say an argument happened between several people that ended with shots being fired. Two people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.
