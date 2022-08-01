Wyoming’s Old Quarry Trails kiosk damaged with multiple gunshots; BLM offering reward for info on vandalism

oilcity.news
county17.com
New team takes command with Fish Fire 10% contained; area closure in effect in Black Hills in Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Wednesday morning, the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 took command of the Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance. The fire discovered on Sunday afternoon has burned an estimated 6,476 acres, according to a Wednesday morning update from Wyoming State Forestry posted to InciWeb.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona County sends fire captain as Crook County fire spreads
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District is sending Fire Captain Darek Pepple to the Fish Fire near Sundance, which has burned about 750 acres since Sunday. Burning timber in the steep, rugged terrain of the Black Hills National Forest, the Fish Fire is 0% contained and believed to be human-caused, according to Great Plains Fire Information. On Monday, crews worked to install structure protection around residences in the evacuated Canyon Springs Subdivision.
WATCH: Gutsy Pilot Over Black Hills Fire
Maybe. Or maybe he's just that good. This video includes some impressive action-packed moments and how agencies are going all out to stop it in its tracks. At one point you'll see a huge jet, the kind you usually fly in when taking a cross-country trip, pulling up hard after a low and slow pass over the fire.
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Wyoming Hotel Initiates Lawsuit Against Construction Builders
The Upton Wyoming Hotel, LLC (UWH) initiated a lawsuit against BriMark Builders Construction, the construction company hired by UWH to build a new Cobblestone Hotel in Upton, Wyoming according to a press release from the manager of UWH. UWH was created by the Upton Economic Development Board (UEDB), along with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crook County Rep: Teton County Flipping From Blue To Red Is Why Wyo Needs Runoff Elections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County flipping from majority Democrat to Republican is a prime example of why Wyoming needs runoffs elections, a representative from Crook County told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported this week that the county...
kotatv.com
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City. Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. The incident started around 8 p.m. as...
kotatv.com
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
county17.com
Man dies in Crook County in shootout with sheriff’s deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man was fatally shot Saturday by law enforcement officers in Crook County after he fired on them while they tried to arrest him, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Sunday. At around 10:10 p.m. Friday, a trooper stopped the man as he was walking along Interstate...
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Dies Saturday Morning After Two Shootouts With Wyoming Highway Patrol
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man with an active warrant was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Saturday morning following two shootouts in Crook County, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The unnamed man was killed after a second shootout when he fired...
