ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

World is ‘one step from nuclear annihilation’, warns UN chief

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOTw0_0h0WB0WT00
World News

The United Nations chief has warned the world that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation, away from nuclear annihilation”.

Secretary-general Antonio Guterres gave the dire warning at the opening of the long-delayed high-level meeting to review the landmark 50-year-old treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and eventually achieving a nuclear-free world.

He cited especially the war in Ukraine and the threat of nuclear weapons in conflicts in the Middle East and Asia, two regions “edging towards catastrophe”.

An opportunity to hammer out the measures that will help avoid certain disaster, and to put humanity on a new path towards a world free of nuclear weapons

Mr Guterres told ministers, officials and diplomats attending the month-long conference to review the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty that the meeting is taking place “at a critical juncture for our collective peace and security” and “at a time of nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War”.

The conference is “an opportunity to hammer out the measures that will help avoid certain disaster, and to put humanity on a new path towards a world free of nuclear weapons,” he said.

But Mr Guterres warned that “geopolitical weapons are reaching new highs”, almost 13,000 nuclear weapons are in arsenals around the world, and countries seeking “false security” are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on “doomsday weapons”.

“All this at a time when the risks of proliferation are growing and guardrails to prevent escalation are weakening,” he said, “And when crises – with nuclear undertones – are festering from the Middle East and the Korean peninsula to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

He called on conference participants to urgently reinforce and reaffirm “the 77-year-old norm against the use of nuclear weapons”; work relentlessly towards the elimination of nuclear weapons with new commitments to reduce arsenals; address “the simmering tensions in the Middle Est and Asia”; and promote the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a391z_0h0WB0WT00
Antonio Guterres (Yuki Iwamura/AP) (AP)

“Future generations are counting on your commitment to step back from the abyss,” he told the ministers and diplomats. “This is our moment to meet this fundamental test and lift the cloud of nuclear annihilation once and for all.”

In force since 1970, the Non-Proliferation Treaty known as the NPT has the widest adherence of any arms control agreement, with 191 countries as members.

Under its provisions, the five original nuclear powers – the US, China, Russia (then the Soviet Union), the UK and France – agreed to negotiate towards eventually eliminating their arsenals and nations without nuclear weapons promised not to acquire them in exchange for a guarantee to be able to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

India and Pakistan, which did not join the NPT, went on to get the bomb. So did North Korea, which ratified the pact but later announced it was withdrawing. Non-signatory Israel is believed to have a nuclear arsenal but neither confirms nor denies it.

Nonetheless, the treaty has been credited with limiting the number of nuclear newcomers as a framework for international co-operation on disarmament.

The meeting, which ends on August 26, aims to generate a consensus on next steps, but expectations are low for a substantial agreement.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear War#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Proliferation#Un
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

US has ‘potential to lose’ to China, Air Force chief says

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, warned this week that there is “potential to lose” to China if the United States military doesn’t change its focus from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific. During an appearance on CNN on Monday, Brown...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to Russia’s Largest Cities

Despite heightened tensions between Western powers and Russia over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its objection to NATO’s expansion, U.S. national security officials say there is no reason to be concerned that this geopolitical conflict would lead to all-out nuclear war. Nevertheless, nuclear weapons have been one of the most existential global threats since the […]
POLITICS
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy