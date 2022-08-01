ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Florence Police: Woman allegedly stabbed sister with screwdriver

By Bobby Stilwell
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police said a woman was charged with assault over the weekend.

Officers were called to a welfare check in the 700-block of Prospect Street Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a small stab wound on her arm.

FPD stated the woman and her sister, Samantha Erickson, got into a fight over food and Erickson allegedly stabbed her sister with a screwdriver.

Erickson was charged with second-degree assault and released on a $2,500 bond.

