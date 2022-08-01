Monthly Horoscope: Aries, August 2022

www.vice.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 31 to August 6, 2022
This week brings the year’s most explosive cosmic weather as Mars (our drive) meets Uranus (reinvention) and the North Node (expansive desire) in Taurus on the 1st. The Taurus part of our chart thrives on what’s reliable and consistent, but this aspect makes us hungry for swift progress and sudden change in that part of our lives. Even if it's a good change, this aspect can also be destabilizing and anxiety provoking. Luckily, sweet Venus in Cancer makes a supportive connection to both Uranus and Mars on the 2nd to ease us through this transition. Whatever happens this week is meant to rock the boat and shake us out of a rut. Mercury moves into practical Virgo on the 4th—a placement found in the charts of expert wordsmiths like Freddie Mercury, Tori Amos and Leonard Bernstein—giving us keen powers in communication through it all. Take deep breaths and go with the flow.
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
These are the 3 most headstrong zodiac signs
Among the twelve signs of the zodiac, these 3 have much stronger character than the others. Endowed with a strong temperament, nothing seems to be able to stop them. These signs are real go-getters who generally succeed in everything they undertake. Are you one of them?. Aries. With energy to...
The First Week Of August Won’t Be Easy For Anyone
It’s a new month, which means that the confident, fiery energy of Leo season is halfway over, and the summer season is on its last leg. August is the perfect time to put your Hot Girl Summer activities in motion, because once Virgo season starts near the end of the month, the energy will be shifting in a pretty major way. The good thing is, there are a few more weeks to go before the sun leaves its domicile sign of Leo, so you can still take advantage of the courageous, energetic energy of this season for the time being. However, while the sun may not be changing signs yet, there will be some other pretty intense energy taking place in the cosmos this week, making your August 1, 2022 weekly horoscope all about confronting tension and conflict in your birth chart. Mars and Saturn will be taking center stage this week, and as the two malefic planets in astrology, it may not exactly be a walk in the park.
Your Love Horoscope For August Wants You To Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve & Tell Someone How You Feel
Click here to read the full article. The astrology of August is a mixed bag of energy, but it’s also asking you to make bold moves! It’s time to wear your heart on your sleeve, because your love horoscope for August 2022 wants you to dive deep into your desires and satisfy them to the highest degree. After all, the sun is in passionate and romantic Leo, urging you to express yourself. Mercury—planet of communication—enters Virgo on August 4, which encourage you to find someone you connect with intellectually. When clever Mercury enters its favorite zodiac sign, it becomes easier to...
These are the 3 most friendly zodiac signs
Leo (July 23 - August 22) You might be surprised to see this zodiac sign on this list especially since Leos are notoriously known for their fiery temper and proud demeanour. However, Leos are fiercely loyal and protective of the ones who’re closest to them. They might hesitate to socialise in the beginning but after a while, they warm to everyone around them.
Horoscope for Tuesday, 8/02/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're so ready to move on you can taste it, but this isn't the time. It's still too early and you need to fill coffers and cultivate resources. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It takes a lot of work to build a consensus, but once done you'll have solid backing for future aims. Go to it - one person at a time.
Aquarius—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Outgrowing Your Circumstances & Embracing Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself, Aquarius, because this month almost guarantees major changes in your life! After all, your Aquarius August 2022 horoscope begins with a massive shakeup that hits close to home, so remember to take care of yourself when the going gets tough. On August 1, you’re jumping right into the chaos! This is when Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your fourth house of roots and family, which could leave you feeling uncomfortable when you should be feeling safe and protected. It may be time to leave behind some of the...
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Full Of Twists & Turns, But It’s All Leading You Somewhere Beautiful
Click here to read the full article. Prepare for an explosive truth bomb, because your horoscope for the week of August 1 to August 7 is serving the unexpected! Jump right into the deep end of things, because twists and turns are a guarantee at this point. Something is exciting is brewing and *every* zodiac sign can feel it, so if you’re feeling overwhelmed, remember—we’re in this together. You’re making quite a splash this week, because on August 1, Mars—planet of drive—will join forces with innovative and rebellious Uranus, which would activate your wildest instincts. Make no mistake—you’re crash-landing into the future...
These are the kindest zodiac signs
The smallest things make a huge difference and sometimes that thing is being kind. Kindness is a virtue that is seen less in people these days; however, it still exists in some form or the other. Where there are people who are meaner than mean girls, there are also people who want to make the world a better place and treat everyone with kindness. YourTango talks about three such zodiac signs who are genuinely the kindest.
Sagittarius—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Ignore The Haters, Because You’re On Fire
Click here to read the full article. Prepare for disruptions and disturbances, Sagittarius! After all, your Sagittarius August 2022 horoscope says you might be feeling incredibly disorganized as the month begins. You may even be feeling tired and more scatterbrained than usual. Blame it on the fact that driven Mars will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your sixth house of day-to-day activities on August 1, which could force you to throw away your whole routine and start from scratch. However, change isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, as seductive Venus forms an opposition with Pluto in your second house...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon
Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
Aries—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Let Loose & Have Fun, Because Life Is Short
Click here to read the full article. If you’re hoping for smooth sailing and lazy summer vibes, think again. Your Aries August 2022 horoscope kicks off with a bang, so brace yourself for a moment of unpredictability. Because Mars—your ruling planet—is joining forces with unpredictable Uranus on August 1, you may start the month off with an unexpected shift in your financial status. You might even make a snap decision to purchase something exciting, but impractical. Remember—buyer’s remorse is real! By August 7, you might feel as though you don’t access to the resources you need, especially when it comes to...
A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.
One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected
Click here to read the full article. Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it’s all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you’re starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won’t help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For Wednesday's Full Super Moon
Each zodiac sign is affected by planetary motions in different ways, and this month's full super moon in Capricorn is no exception. Here's what each sign needs to know for the upcoming moon falling on Wednesday, July 13, at 2:37 p.m. EDT, according to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. (Don't forget to check your sun and rising signs!)
Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection
Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
Capricorn—Your August Horoscope Predicts A Wild & Unexpected Shift In Your Love Life
Click here to read the full article. If you’re dealing with ups and downs in your relationships, it’s no wonder. After all, your Capricorn August 2022 horoscope is filled with opportunities for your love life to evolve. Even though you’re an earth sign who loves stability and predictability, these unexpected shifts are about to make things *much* more exciting. As the month begins, you may feel overwhelmed by the changing tides (at least when it comes to your romantic affairs). When passionate Mars forms a conjunction with erratic Uranus in your fifth house of lust and love, you may discover that...
