Monthly Horoscope: Aries, August 2022

It’s a new month, which means that the confident, fiery energy of Leo season is halfway over, and the summer season is on its last leg. August is the perfect time to put your Hot Girl Summer activities in motion, because once Virgo season starts near the end of the month, the energy will be shifting in a pretty major way. The good thing is, there are a few more weeks to go before the sun leaves its domicile sign of Leo, so you can still take advantage of the courageous, energetic energy of this season for the time being. However, while the sun may not be changing signs yet, there will be some other pretty intense energy taking place in the cosmos this week, making your August 1, 2022 weekly horoscope all about confronting tension and conflict in your birth chart. Mars and Saturn will be taking center stage this week, and as the two malefic planets in astrology, it may not exactly be a walk in the park.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO