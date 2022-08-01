Las Vegas animal shelter waiving adoption fees for adult dogs through Aug. 31

The Animal Foundation animal rescue in Las Vegas is helping adult dogs find their forever homes during the entire month of August. This initiative is part of a nationwide “Clear The Shelters” campaign to make more space in the shelter for animals that need help. From now until August 31, the Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats 6 months and older. According to the Animal Foundation website, the adoptions that have the waived fees include surgery for spay/neuter, microchipping and all up-to-date vaccines. Though the fees are waived, there may still be a ten dollar licensing fee that applies to new adoptions. Appointments are not needed for prospective adopters. Instead, the shelter will begin adoptions at 11am every weekday on a first-come, first-serve basis.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO