ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas animal shelter waiving adoption fees for adult dogs through Aug. 31

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Animal Foundation Waiving Fees For Animals In August

The Animal Foundation animal rescue in Las Vegas is helping adult dogs find their forever homes during the entire month of August. This initiative is part of a nationwide “Clear The Shelters” campaign to make more space in the shelter for animals that need help. From now until August 31, the Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats 6 months and older. According to the Animal Foundation website, the adoptions that have the waived fees include surgery for spay/neuter, microchipping and all up-to-date vaccines. Though the fees are waived, there may still be a ten dollar licensing fee that applies to new adoptions. Appointments are not needed for prospective adopters. Instead, the shelter will begin adoptions at 11am every weekday on a first-come, first-serve basis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas’ Annual Dog Daze Of Summer Is Coming

Las Vegas dogs of all sizes can beat the heat and enjoy a fun-filled morning of splashing, canon balls, and dog-paddling at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility during the 17th Annual “Dog Daze of Summer” event. Every dog has its day and that day is Saturday, Sept. 10.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Animal Shelter#The Shelters#Pet Lover#The Animal Foundation
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – The case of the missing showgirl statues

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Viewer John wants to know “What happened to the showgirl statues on Las Vegas Blvd across from The Strat?”. First, some background: When the City of Las Vegas put that fancy arch thingy next to The Strat, they also built a photo opp nearby with an oversized roulette wheel, giant dice and gambling chips – along with two showgirl statues. But a few weeks ago, the showgirls disappeared! So what happened? Did someone complain? Were they kidnapped? It turns out it’s Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman thinking BIG about those 25 foot tall showgirls:
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas

The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox5 KVVU

Hard Mtn Dew alcoholic drinks now available in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of Mountain Dew in Las Vegas can now try the beloved soda in a new form, as the brand’s Hard Mtn Dew alcoholic drinks have made their way to Sin City. According to Boston Beer Company, as of Aug. 1, fans can purchase...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newsfromthestates.com

Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets

An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant to open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bacon lovers will soon be able to satisfy their cravings 24/7 at a new restaurant set to open in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the new restaurant, dubbed Bacon Nation, will open this fall at the D Las Vegas in downtown. The eatery says it’s the first 24/7 bacon-themed restaurant in the city.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lucky guest hits almost $150K jackpot at Caesars property

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky guest is now $100,000 richer after visiting a Caesars Entertainment property on Monday. The casino announced Tuesday that one guest had won a mega progressive jackpot worth $147,490. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas local hits over $300K jackpot after playing Pai...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy