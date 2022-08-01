Las Vegas animal shelter waiving adoption fees for adult dogs through Aug. 31

www.fox5vegas.com
Animal Foundation Waiving Fees For Animals In August
The Animal Foundation animal rescue in Las Vegas is helping adult dogs find their forever homes during the entire month of August. This initiative is part of a nationwide “Clear The Shelters” campaign to make more space in the shelter for animals that need help. From now until August 31, the Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats 6 months and older. According to the Animal Foundation website, the adoptions that have the waived fees include surgery for spay/neuter, microchipping and all up-to-date vaccines. Though the fees are waived, there may still be a ten dollar licensing fee that applies to new adoptions. Appointments are not needed for prospective adopters. Instead, the shelter will begin adoptions at 11am every weekday on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats performed across decades at Las Vegas show rooms. The owner of the downtown Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live was interested in having the magician perform at his theater on Fremont Street. “I visited the animals. I saw...
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas’ Annual Dog Daze Of Summer Is Coming
Las Vegas dogs of all sizes can beat the heat and enjoy a fun-filled morning of splashing, canon balls, and dog-paddling at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility during the 17th Annual “Dog Daze of Summer” event. Every dog has its day and that day is Saturday, Sept. 10.
Fox5 KVVU
Raiders partner with barbershops to offer Las Vegas kids free back-to-school hair cuts
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the start of the upcoming school year quickly approaching, the Raiders are partnering with local barbershops to help make sure Las Vegas kids are ready to head back to class. As part of the partnership, barbershops throughout the valley will offer free back-to-school haircuts...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter for women, children asking community for food donations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter for women and children is asking the community for food donations to benefit its clients. According to a news release, amid rising food costs, the Shade Tree is experiencing a decline in needed food donations. As a result, the shelter is...
Fox5 KVVU
CCFD and North Las Vegas police save woman in swift water rescue Thursday night
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals. Can Nevada handle a monkeypox emergency? Las Vegas doctor shares concerns as state prepares. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta...
Fox5 KVVU
Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The case of the missing showgirl statues
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Viewer John wants to know “What happened to the showgirl statues on Las Vegas Blvd across from The Strat?”. First, some background: When the City of Las Vegas put that fancy arch thingy next to The Strat, they also built a photo opp nearby with an oversized roulette wheel, giant dice and gambling chips – along with two showgirl statues. But a few weeks ago, the showgirls disappeared! So what happened? Did someone complain? Were they kidnapped? It turns out it’s Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman thinking BIG about those 25 foot tall showgirls:
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of trying to steal slot ticket at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of trying to steal a slot ticket from a gambler at a Las Vegas Strip casino before getting into a fist fight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Deon Newton is facing charges of battery and committing fraud in a gaming...
Fox5 KVVU
Firefighters discuss lifesaving swift water rescue of woman in North Las Vegas flood wash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman made an unexpected and wild ride down a valley wash in a monsoon rainstorm last Thursday. Now some firefighters are talking about the save. “They were saying she only had about a minute left to hold on. She looked as if she was in rough shape,” said Clark County Fire Department Captain Travis Grove.
963kklz.com
Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas
The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
Fox5 KVVU
Hard Mtn Dew alcoholic drinks now available in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of Mountain Dew in Las Vegas can now try the beloved soda in a new form, as the brand’s Hard Mtn Dew alcoholic drinks have made their way to Sin City. According to Boston Beer Company, as of Aug. 1, fans can purchase...
East Las Vegas man calls on city to fix 'dangerous' sidewalks
One East Las Vegas man is calling on city officials to fix dangerous sidewalks. Freeman moved to the area to buy property in a place that was evolving.
news3lv.com
California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
newsfromthestates.com
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
Fox5 KVVU
24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant to open in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bacon lovers will soon be able to satisfy their cravings 24/7 at a new restaurant set to open in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the new restaurant, dubbed Bacon Nation, will open this fall at the D Las Vegas in downtown. The eatery says it’s the first 24/7 bacon-themed restaurant in the city.
news3lv.com
Lucky guest hits almost $150K jackpot at Caesars property
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky guest is now $100,000 richer after visiting a Caesars Entertainment property on Monday. The casino announced Tuesday that one guest had won a mega progressive jackpot worth $147,490. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas local hits over $300K jackpot after playing Pai...
963kklz.com
Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
