Bridge closure impacting access to Dolly Sods, Laneville

LANEVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Laneville bridge over Red Creek on Forest Road 19 is closed until further notice due to safety concerns that the Forest Service said in a press release it noticed last Tuesday during a routine inspection.

The bridge provides access to the community of Laneville, is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker, and Grant counties, and provides access to recreational activities like the Red Creek trailhead and Dolly Sods Wilderness.

The release said the Forest Service is working to install a temporary bridge, but at this time, does not have an estimate for when the work will be completed.

The Forest Service also said plans to fund a permanent replacement downstream of the existing bridge using funds from the Great American Outdoors Act are under development.

