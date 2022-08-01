Dairy Cares raises $2.3 million for Children’s Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The 2022 Garden Party hosted by Dairy Cares helped the group reach a lifetime fundraising total of $2.3 Million Dollars for Children’s Wisconsin.

The group raised $450,000 this year, to reach that donation amount.

In 2011, a group of dairy industry individuals decided it was time for the Wisconsin dairy industry to raise funds to help others. As a result, we formed Dairy Cares of Wisconsin.

Children’s Wisconsin, the statewide health system (formerly Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin) was chosen as a benefactor.

You can still donate to the effort by visiting dairy.givesmart.com or texting DAIRY22 to 76278

In this segment from Midwest Farm Weekly, learn how the money has been put to use helping families in Wisconsin.

