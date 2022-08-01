2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — California officials say two bodies have been found inside a burned vehicle in the zone of a raging California wildfire that is one of several major blazes burning across the western U.S. West amid hot, dry and gusty conditions.

The McKinney Fire in Northern California is burning out of control in Klamath National Forest. Officials say blaze has grown to more than 82 square miles the lightly populated area near the Oregon line.

The bodies were found Sunday inside the charred vehicle in a driveway.

In Montana, a blaze sparked in grasslands near the community of Elmo grew to more than 17 square miles after advancing into forest.

