Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls building permits pass $1 billion in July, on track for new record

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
Sioux Falls has issued more than $1 billion in building permits so far in 2022, according to data from the City of Sioux Falls.

The current permit valuation as of the end of July is $1,077,180,922. The end-of-June total was $868 million.

This number is on track to surpass last year's record of $1.1 billion in permit valuation in just the next couple of weeks, with nearly five months left in 2022 to add to the grand total.

More than 5,400 permits have been issued so far this year. The permits include all new residential and commercial buildings as well as additions, repairs and renovations to existing buildings.

At this time last year, only $607 million in building permits had been issued, which means valuation is currently up 77%.

Some of the biggest building permits issued by the city so far this year include:

  • $47 million: Steel District Canopy by Hilton
  • $46.7 million: Cherapa Place II
  • $43.9 million: Powderhaus Apartments
  • $43 million: Sage Meadow Apartments
  • $41 million: Sanford Medical Center parking ramp and office
  • $32.9 million: Millstone Apartments (formerly called Sundance Ridge)
  • $29.1 million: Harrisburg 9th Grade Academy
  • $28.9 million: Steel District office building
  • $28.1 million: Stadium Commons - Stadium Crossing Apartments
  • $26.1 million: Harrisburg Middle School

