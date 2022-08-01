ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agents notched 25% income bump in frenzied 2021

By TRD Staff
 2 days ago
therealdeal.com

Fortune

Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market

Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
Daily Mail

Home prices slow dramatically on the West Coast but remain strong in Tampa, Miami, and Dallas as pending home sales drop 20% nationwide from a year ago amid rising mortgage rates

Major West Coast cities are seeing the slowest growth in home prices as mortgage rates rise, while growth remains strongest in Tampa, Miami and Dallas. Tuesday's report from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller showed that national home prices increased 19.7 percent in May from a year ago, after surging 20.6 percent in April.
TheStreet

Home Sellers are Doing the Unthinkable (in Some Markets)

Trying to buy a home over the past decade has been an incredibly stressful exercise. While interest rates were low, and credit relatively easy to obtain, prices for housing moved up relentlessly. Increasingly desperate buyers were forced to engage in bidding wars, waive inspections and even camp out for the...
Robb Report

The Average Rent for a Manhattan Apartment Just Hit a New Record High: Report

Click here to read the full article. Manhattanites are officially dishing out more money than ever for their monthly rent. Last month, the average monthly payout for an apartment on the island rose to $5,058, according to a new report by Miller Samuel Inc. and Douglas Elliman Real Estate. This staggering amount is a first for the Big Apple and a 29 percent increase year over year. The median rent price also went up 25 percent in June, amounting to $4,050 a month. Unfortunately, dealing with sky-high rents is a problem that brokers say city dwellers can expect to continue. “There...
MarketRealist

Car Insurance Rates Are Rising — These Factors Are Driving Them Higher

If you recently renewed your auto insurance policy or purchased a new vehicle, you might have noticed your car insurance rates went up. While there are a number of factors that could have driven your rates higher, it may also be attributed to carriers raising their rates, on average, by 4.9 percent, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data viewed by Bankrate.
Business Insider

More Americans are putting dreams of homeownership on pause as 'fear' and 'buyer's remorse' sweep the real estate market, says the nation's 3rd largest homebuilder

Rising housing costs have resulted in many would-be buyers being priced out of homeownership. Homebuilder PulteGroup said 15% of its contracts fell through in the second quarter of this year. Other builders like D.R. Horton have also seen an uptick in home cancellations. Inflation and interest rate hikes are driving...
CBS News

Is it a better time to rent or buy a home?

The median cost of renting a home around the U.S. has hit record highs for 16 straight months, with a typical apartment in June now going for $1,876, according to Realtor.com. So should that spur renters to take the plunge into home ownership?. Not necessarily. On average, first-time homebuyers could...
Fortune

The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn

The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed’s inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it...
Motley Fool

Housing Inventory Is Creeping Back Up. Here's What Buyers and Sellers Need to Know

It's been a long time coming. There were 1.26 million unsold homes as of the end of June. That represents a 2.4% increase on an annual basis. Home buyers have been struggling over the past year and change due to a number of factors, including sky-high home prices and a glaring lack of real estate inventory. Unfortunately, the first issue continues to be a problem in today's housing market, as the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reports June's median home sale price as $416,000 -- a new record high.
Daniella Cressman

U.S. Cities Home Buyers Are Fleeing

