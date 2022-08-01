COVID couldn’t stop Pisgah ARP’s 225th anniversary celebration

Over the last two and a half years, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic canceled a lot of

planned activities across Gaston County and put a lot of others on hold.

Such was the case at Pisgah Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, which stands in

the shadow of Crowders Mountain out on Linwood Road.

Pisgah ARP was founded back in 1796, which makes it nearly as old as my mother-in-

law, and members had planned to mark that anniversary in May of 2021.

COVID said “No!”

A second anniversary celebration was set for October of 2021. Another surge in COVID

cases negated those plans as well.

Not until the late spring of 2022 was the church able to mark the 225-year milestone

with a gala celebration and homecoming service.

Perhaps appropriately, COVID also delayed the writing of this column as well.

A planned interview with church leaders back in April had to be postponed because

several of them had COVID.

We planned another date in May — a date which promptly saw me and my bride laid low

by COVID.

But, the celebration was held, and thanks to the help of the church’s senior minister for

more than two decades, the Rev. Richard C. Lewis, here is a brief review of the history

of one of the oldest churches in Gaston County.

George Washington was in his second term as president when, sometime prior to

March 20, 1796, Pisgah ARP Church, the first ARP Church in Gaston County, was born.

The first mention of the existence of Pisgah came from a note on a sermon by the Rev.

William Dixon which read simply, “Preached at Kings Mountain on March 20, 1796.”

This was the original name of the church.

The church’s first home was a small log structure near Sparrow Springs Road. A marker

stands at that site today.

Almost immediately, the congregation felt it was mutually beneficial for travel and

convenience to form two sister congregations for those in upper South Carolina and

those in the Gaston/Cleveland County area.

Thus, this mother church divided to form what are now Bethany and Pisgah ARP

churches.

With the birth of these twin churches the folks in the Gaston/Cleveland County area

formed a congregation now known as Pisgah, moved to property near the intersection

of I-85 and US 74, and built a larger house of worship.

The congregation remained at this location from 1796 to 1855. This was also a log

structure. The church at this location is now known as “Old Pisgah,” and maintenance

of that old cemetery continues.

Pisgah remained at this location for about 59 years. An old Sessional record reads:

“Many causes combined to render it unpleasant and inexpedient to continue that (Old

Pisgah) as a place of worship among which was inaccessibleness of it by nature and

the proximity of the Iron Works, also the sparseness of the seceder population in the

vicinity may be chief.”

So once again Pisgah moved, and in the process again gave birth to two congregations:

Nebo, outside the city of Kings Mountain, and Pisgah, which moved to her present

location on the eastern side of Crowders Mountain and closer to what would become

the city of Gastonia.

Over her 225 plus years Pisgah has been served by 14 ministers whose pastorates

have averaged more than 14 years. During the course of those years Pisgah has been

and continues to be a source of vibrant outreach to the community.

She has been termed the Mother of ARP Churches in this area. According to Bob

Elliott’s history, “Pisgah has given liberally of the members and officers to begin at least five other churches: Kings Mountain (Bethel), Crowders Creek, First Gastonia, Linden

(Second Gastonia), and Bessemer City.

The focus of the church’s vision is “Reach Up, Reach In, and Reach Out.”

The actual worship celebration featured a bag-piper, attendance by a host of visitors,

and a catered meal on the grounds following the service.

I’ll close with a quote from Lewis about the impact of COVID-19 on Pisgah APR, a quote

which could apply to churches all across America.

“The pandemic greatly stymied our ability to get together for worship, study, and

fellowship and (although) it brought such difficulty and frustration, we can still rejoice. In

God’s infinite providence and mercy, He has surely blessed us through these terrible

days and given our church new life, new excitement, and new direction. Blessed be His

glorious name.”

