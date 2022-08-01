ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

COVID couldn’t stop Pisgah ARP’s 225th anniversary celebration

By Bill Poteat, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196b1d_0h0W96D000

Over the last two and a half years, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic canceled a lot of

planned activities across Gaston County and put a lot of others on hold.

Such was the case at Pisgah Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, which stands in

the shadow of Crowders Mountain out on Linwood Road.

Pisgah ARP was founded back in 1796, which makes it nearly as old as my mother-in-

law, and members had planned to mark that anniversary in May of 2021.

COVID said “No!”

A second anniversary celebration was set for October of 2021. Another surge in COVID

cases negated those plans as well.

Not until the late spring of 2022 was the church able to mark the 225-year milestone

with a gala celebration and homecoming service.

Perhaps appropriately, COVID also delayed the writing of this column as well.

A planned interview with church leaders back in April had to be postponed because

several of them had COVID.

We planned another date in May — a date which promptly saw me and my bride laid low

by COVID.

But, the celebration was held, and thanks to the help of the church’s senior minister for

more than two decades, the Rev. Richard C. Lewis, here is a brief review of the history

of one of the oldest churches in Gaston County.

George Washington was in his second term as president when, sometime prior to

March 20, 1796, Pisgah ARP Church, the first ARP Church in Gaston County, was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvjAy_0h0W96D000

The first mention of the existence of Pisgah came from a note on a sermon by the Rev.

William Dixon which read simply, “Preached at Kings Mountain on March 20, 1796.”

This was the original name of the church.

The church’s first home was a small log structure near Sparrow Springs Road. A marker

stands at that site today.

Almost immediately, the congregation felt it was mutually beneficial for travel and

convenience to form two sister congregations for those in upper South Carolina and

those in the Gaston/Cleveland County area.

Thus, this mother church divided to form what are now Bethany and Pisgah ARP

churches.

With the birth of these twin churches the folks in the Gaston/Cleveland County area

formed a congregation now known as Pisgah, moved to property near the intersection

of I-85 and US 74, and built a larger house of worship.

The congregation remained at this location from 1796 to 1855. This was also a log

structure. The church at this location is now known as “Old Pisgah,” and maintenance

of that old cemetery continues.

Pisgah remained at this location for about 59 years. An old Sessional record reads:

“Many causes combined to render it unpleasant and inexpedient to continue that (Old

Pisgah) as a place of worship among which was inaccessibleness of it by nature and

the proximity of the Iron Works, also the sparseness of the seceder population in the

vicinity may be chief.”

So once again Pisgah moved, and in the process again gave birth to two congregations:

Nebo, outside the city of Kings Mountain, and Pisgah, which moved to her present

location on the eastern side of Crowders Mountain and closer to what would become

the city of Gastonia.

Over her 225 plus years Pisgah has been served by 14 ministers whose pastorates

have averaged more than 14 years. During the course of those years Pisgah has been

and continues to be a source of vibrant outreach to the community.

She has been termed the Mother of ARP Churches in this area. According to Bob

Elliott’s history, “Pisgah has given liberally of the members and officers to begin at least five other churches: Kings Mountain (Bethel), Crowders Creek, First Gastonia, Linden

(Second Gastonia), and Bessemer City.

The focus of the church’s vision is “Reach Up, Reach In, and Reach Out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzajC_0h0W96D000

The actual worship celebration featured a bag-piper, attendance by a host of visitors,

and a catered meal on the grounds following the service.

I’ll close with a quote from Lewis about the impact of COVID-19 on Pisgah APR, a quote

which could apply to churches all across America.

“The pandemic greatly stymied our ability to get together for worship, study, and

fellowship and (although) it brought such difficulty and frustration, we can still rejoice. In

God’s infinite providence and mercy, He has surely blessed us through these terrible

days and given our church new life, new excitement, and new direction. Blessed be His

glorious name.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9ucd_0h0W96D000

Bill Poteat may be reached at wlpoteat@yahoo.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: COVID couldn’t stop Pisgah ARP’s 225th anniversary celebration

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller

Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
DAVIDSON, NC
WCNC

Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health. The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state. They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility

(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Society
City
Bessemer City, NC
City
Kings Mountain, NC
City
Bethel, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
Gaston County, NC
Health
WBTV

Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Rainfall only one factor in lower levels on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS – A long stretch of above-average temperatures and drier-than-normal months has led to lower levels on Lake Norman, but the weather is only part of the equation for how much of the shoreline is exposed. From May 1 to Oct. 1, Duke Energy sets the target water level...
CORNELIUS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Pisgah Arp Church
WBTV

Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.

Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
WBTV

Man found dead in west Gastonia home, neighbors searching for answers

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning off the 700 block of Belfast Drive. Police were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead. “I woke up and it...
GASTONIA, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Isenhour's 140th family reunion set for Aug. 13

The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. Annually, the descendants of Joseph Samuel Isenhour gather for family, faith and food. This celebration of generations, with the latest count of the generations since the...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County debates proposed lot size requirements

LINCOLNTON – A proposed amendment to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) establishing a one-acre minimum lot size for single-family homes countywide was met with mixed reviews during a Aug. 1 public hearing on the matter. In May, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met with Kimley-Horn, a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal

Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy