Davidson County, NC

Two kill in wrong way head-on collision on U.S. Highway 52 in Davidson County on Saturday

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 2 days ago
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Davidson County on Saturday after a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on U.S. Highway 52.

According to Ned Moultrie of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, at 3:42 a.m. Saturday law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to a report of a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 52/Interstate 285 at mile marker 97 near the Old Highway 52/Midway exit.

Moultrie said a 1996 Ford Pickup truck was traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 when it struck a 2019 Acura passenger vehicle head-on. As a result of the collision, both vehicles caught fire.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene. There were no other passengers in either car, according to law enforcement. The identities of the victims are not being released pending notification of the next of kin.

Moultrie said the circumstances of why the Ford was traveling in the wrong direction, include the use of, drugs, alcohol or other impairments, are under investigation and pending autopsy results from the state medical examiner's office.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

