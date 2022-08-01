Reds' Nick Lodolo: Looks strong in no-decision

Lyles (8-8) allowed a run on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Lyles came back to haunt his former team, delivering his first quality start in his last four outings. The only run against him came on a Marcus Semien RBI single in the fifth inning. Lyles evened his record for the first time since May 1, and he's now sporting a 4.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 104:41 K:BB through 124.2 innings in 22 starts this year. The right-hander is projected for a home start versus the Blue Jays next week.

