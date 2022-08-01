ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Looks strong in no-decision

CBS Sports
 2 days ago
www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Will Juan Soto sign MLB's first $500 million deal? Four reasons why new Padres star could hit milestone

Juan Soto, now of the San Diego Padres, is no longer the story of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. That is because the 2022 MLB trade deadline has passed. Soto, however, remains the story. He's the story in large measure because of what he means to the San Diego lineup and their postseason hopes. He's also the story on account of the very real possibility that he will eventually become baseball's first $500 million man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game and Mike Clevinger pitched seven impressive innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 Monday night in the opener of a five-game series. Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lodolo
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench

Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws two scoreless in return

Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore. Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock where he's been working on a transition from starter to multi-inning reliever. Despite the need to fill a rotation spot after Jon Gray (left oblique) was placed on the injured list, the Rangers will keep Hearn in his current role. The club feels he can be effective when not having to face lineups multiple times in a game. The lefty has a 1.35 ERA over 13.2 innings as a reliever in the bigs.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment

Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday

Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Milwaukee#Innings Pitched#Left Hander#Orioles
numberfire.com

Kyle Farmer sitting for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Kyle Farmer is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Farmer will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jose Barrero starting at shortstop. Barrero will bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Barrero for 6.3 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A

Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday

Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Keeps Rangers in check

Lyles (8-8) allowed a run on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Lyles came back to haunt his former team, delivering his first quality start in his last four outings. The only run against him came on a Marcus Semien RBI single in the fifth inning. Lyles evened his record for the first time since May 1, and he's now sporting a 4.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 104:41 K:BB through 124.2 innings in 22 starts this year. The right-hander is projected for a home start versus the Blue Jays next week.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday

Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play

Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals

Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy