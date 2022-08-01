ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh’s Mon Incline closed for 4 months for rehabilitation project

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline will reopen in November as crews began working Monday to upgrade the incline.

The four-month-long project to upgrade the Monongahela Incline is having a huge impact on shocked commuters and inconvenienced locals.

“I am surprised. I’ll probably just drive to a T-station if I must come into work,” said commuter Andrea Frazier.

“The bus will come every 30 minutes, where the incline came every five minutes,” said Alex Myers who lives in the area.

Perhaps the group most impacted by the closure are the small businesses like Grand Brew coffee shop and DiFiore’s Ice Cream Delite, which rely on the incline to bring customers to and from their shops.

“It’s probably about 90% of my business,” said Todd DiFiore, the owner of Grand Brew coffee shop and DiFiore’s Ice Cream Delite.

DiFiore owns both establishments, and has been in Mount Washington for more than three decades. He said the last time the inclined closed 15 years ago, it hurt sales.

“It’s going to be hard with the steelers and the pirates playing, it’s going to be tough with tourism, but I hope they find their way over here,” said DiFiore.

Despite the disruption, officials said the work will ensure reliability. Crews will update the mechanical, control, lighting, and electrical systems, and add a refresh to both the upper and lower stations. Business owners said this revive is much-needed.

“Better experience, better ride, fresh look and a reinvent so hopefully looking towards the better,” said DiFiore.

Shuttle buses will run every 30 minutes from the bus stop next to Station Square up to the upper station. For more information about that schedule, you can check here.

