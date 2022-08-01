Impossible basketball shot alert! 10-year-old hits a buzzer beater in St. Augustine

www.firstcoastnews.com
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Global Leadership Summit broadcast at Fleming Island church with speakers, country group Lady AZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Town Council appoints new council member, vice mayorJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Funds needed: St. Johns County baseball team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series in Indiana
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 10U baseball team from Julington Creek won the Southeast Regional Championship title and will now advance to the Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Vincennes, Indiana in August. The Julington Creek Diamond Kings 10U Elite team said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
Lightning strikes St. Johns County man during heavy thunderstorm
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., a 71-year-old man was struck by lightning during an intense thunderstorm in St. Johns County. He was transported to a nearby hospital with burns to his face. According to statistics gathered from the Florida Beach Patrol Chiefs Association, Florida...
News4Jax.com
Teen hospitalized after shooting in St. Augustine area, deputies say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A teenager was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday morning in the St. Augustine area, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded around 4 a.m. to the shooting in the area of St. Augustine Boulevard and Kings Estate Road. According to...
First Coast woman travels to Kentucky to help family devastated by floodwaters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local woman is asking for help rebuilding her aunt's home after floodwaters devastated it last week in Kentucky. Angel Shepherd lives in Middleburg, but she said her heart is with her hometown of Jackson, Kentucky. When she heard about the devastation due to the floodwaters, she said she packed her car full of donations and drove up there.
Shooting in St. Johns County leaves one teen hurt and one in custody
St. Augustine, Fla. — UPDATED 7:06 a.m.- St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that around 4 a.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the area of St. Augustine Blvd. and Kings Estate Rd. There was one individual who sustained gun shot wounds...
One person injured in early morning St. Augustine shooting, deputies say
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at St. Augustine Blvd and Kings Estate Road around 4:00 a.m.. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gun shot wounds. Deputies said one suspect is in custody.
One ejected, 3-month-old seriously injured in collision by St. Johns County rest area
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Two people, including a 3-month-old child, were injured in a collision by the St. Johns County rest area Sunday morning. Another passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The Florida highway patrol reports that at 11:25 a.m. Sunday a Nissan Pathfinder was stopped on the center...
First Coast News
2 people injured by stingrays in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people along the Florida coastline were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after they were pierced by stingray barbs. The first incident involved a 50-year-old man from South Carolina in ankle-deep water, said Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
Baby, teenagers hurt when car flips over in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash in St. Johns County Sunday seriously injured a three-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy from Jacksonville, Florida Highway Patrol said. The driver of that car, an 18-year-old girl, had minor injuries. The two teenagers and infant were in a Nissan Pathfinder,...
Mermaids making a splash at St. Augustine Aquarium
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — There's still time to squeeze in some family fun before the kids head back to school, starting this weekend at the St. Augustine Aquarium. Saturday mermaids, Clover and Coral will be at the aquarium for a special meet and greet. “We live in the Atlantic...
WESH
Viral video: Florida woman stops deputies attempting to serve eviction at wrong home
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice — and it turned out, the deputies were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two...
Survey about Tristyn Bailey murder case sent to St. Johns County residents by Aiden Fucci's lawyers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The story above is from a previous, related report) Aiden Fucci's legal team is asking St. Johns County residents about their exposure to the high-profile murder case in what could be a gambit to seek a change of venue. The Public Defender's Office confirmed sending the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retail, Hotel Notes: LUV Car Wash rebrands Zips; Dollar General in review on Chaffee
LUV Car Wash Group LLC of Arizona applied to the city for a Certificate of Use for a former Zips car wash at 8714 Atlantic Blvd. The site is between Southside Boulevard and Arlington Road. LUV bought 10 Scrubbles sites and six Zips locations in Northeast Florida. Dollar General in...
126 pounds of cocaine wash up along Florida coast
Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys.
New Costco opens in St. Augustine, giving folks more shopping options
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It looked like a scene you’d see on Black Friday. “Why did you want to be here today?” Action News Jax reporter Jessica Barreto asked a couple of shoppers. “Why not?” they replied with a smile. Shoppers were anxiously waiting for Costco’s doors...
News4Jax.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces launch of website providing resources for Floridians with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Jacksonville on Wednesday to announce the launch of a website to help Floridians who have cancer and their loved ones navigate coverage and find providers, treatment options, nonprofits and other resources for day-to-day life. The website is FLCancerConnect.com. The Florida...
wuft.org
Data show almost 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents — some with dementia — exiting without supervision
The man was found in the middle of the night with a bloody face, bloody clothes and no pants, in the front yard of a house in Jacksonville that wasn’t his. A 2017 report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indicated that the 72-year-old man, whose name was redacted, had bruising, swelling, an infected left eye and scratches on his arms. Medical examiners also noted he appeared to be the victim of an assault, had obvious head trauma and had fallen.
First Coast News
Gov. DeSantis announces 'massive expansion' of addiction care network to battle rising opioid deaths
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday a "massive expansion" of a first-of-its-kind model of care for substance use disorder in Florida. The expansion called Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) is a network of addiction care and a coordinated effort between different departments in the Sunshine State, the governor explained at a news conference in Brevard County.
News4Jax.com
Live at the grand opening for Costco in St. Augustine
The first Costco in St. Johns County has opened it’s doors today at 8am. The 152,000-square-foot warehouse is located at 215 World Commerce Pkwy., just south of the intersection at International Golf Parkway and World Commerce Parkway, just off Interstate 95. Previously, residents of the area had to drive approximately 22 miles northwest to East Jacksonville or 29 miles northwest to West Jacksonville to shop at Costco.
Who wins and who loses? What to know about the Mega Millions lottery drawing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Could your life change Friday night?. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is more than $1 billion dollars, only the fourth time a lottery game has been so high. On Tuesday the Mega Millions website was busier than it has ever been, according to the lottery. It...
First Coast News
