No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County

SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
Amid national flooding, Eastern Carolina first responders train for water rescues
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With flash flooding threats and the peak of hurricane season on the horizon, first responders in the East are training for the moments when disaster strikes. On the water, all it takes sometimes is one moment for things to spiral out of control. “We want these...
Currituck single-vehicle crash sends driver to hospital
A driver in Shawboro was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash.
Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
Family of Manteo shooting victims bring their memories to court
Defendants’ trials won’t begin until at least 2023. The two defendants charged with the murders of three people, including a Manteo mother and her 3-year-old daughter in Elizabeth City last December, will not see trial until at least next year. The names of Ricky L. Etheridge Jr. and...
Pasquotank County Utilities conduct flushing
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Utilities is conducting flushing through Friday, Aug. 5. The following areas should expect little to no water pressure during the flushing periods:. Weeksville Road. Pailin Creek Road. Toxey Road. Sawmill Road. Salem Church Road. Orchard Cove. Soundneck Road. Griffin Swamp Road. Esclip...
Man charged with DWI drove over 115 during Gates pursuit, sheriff’s office says
A man who drove more than 115 mph down US 158 in Gates County was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, the Gates County Sheriff's Office says.
Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings around Scotland Neck
Scotland Neck, N.C. — Officials in Scotland Neck said they are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in and around Scotland Neck, two of them unfolding Saturday night. They all happened in Halifax County. One was reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Bynums Bridge Road and the other less...
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
3 homes, 2 cars hit in Scotland Neck drive-by shootings, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Scotland Neck Police Department is investigating two shootings that officers say damaged three homes and two cars Thursday. At about 10:15 a.m., police say deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were training in Scotland Neck when they heard gunshots one street over from their location.
Planning underway for Pitt County Family Justice Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Escaping domestic violence can be one of the most vulnerable times in someone’s life. Now, leaders in Pitt County are trying to make the process of getting help a little easier. Tuesday was the start of making that happen. “It’s a cycle, and the only...
Beaufort County Schools holds Stuff the Bus event, where locals can donate classroom supplies
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to Stuff the Bus in Beaufort County. On August 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beaufort County Schools will be holding an event where locals can help BCS students by dropping off school supplies. The event will be held at the Washington Walmart Parking Lot, located at 570 […]
Plymouth woman reunited with class ring
Plymouth resident Ernestine P. Moore was recently reunited with her class ring after believing it to be lost, effectively bringing a 27-year-old mystery to a satisfying conclusion. Thanks to the work of detectorists Gary Wester and Keith Morgan, Moore’s ring was uncovered in a lot near her home on Chestnut...
Washington County Schools excited to welcome back students on Thursday
PLYMOUTH, N.C (WNCT) — It’s hard to believe, but it’s time to go back to school. Washington County Schools is one of the first school districts in the state that is welcoming students back for the new school year. Students at Washington County High School return to class on Thursday while other grade students return […]
National Night Out events across ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening. Since 1984, the annual event has created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities, as well as strengthen relationships between officers and residents. NNO...
New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced
In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
