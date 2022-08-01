ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NC

No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, NC
City
Creswell, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
WNCT

Craven County deputies conducting death investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Family of Manteo shooting victims bring their memories to court

Defendants’ trials won’t begin until at least 2023. The two defendants charged with the murders of three people, including a Manteo mother and her 3-year-old daughter in Elizabeth City last December, will not see trial until at least next year. The names of Ricky L. Etheridge Jr. and...
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Pasquotank County Utilities conduct flushing

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Utilities is conducting flushing through Friday, Aug. 5. The following areas should expect little to no water pressure during the flushing periods:. Weeksville Road. Pailin Creek Road. Toxey Road. Sawmill Road. Salem Church Road. Orchard Cove. Soundneck Road. Griffin Swamp Road. Esclip...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Traffic Accident#Witn
WITN

Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing woman

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Sunday afternoon. The severe thunderstorm warning began at 1:28 p.m. and expired at 2:30 p.m. for Edgecombe County and Halifax County. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Vance, Warren, Nash,...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

3 homes, 2 cars hit in Scotland Neck drive-by shootings, police say

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Scotland Neck Police Department is investigating two shootings that officers say damaged three homes and two cars Thursday. At about 10:15 a.m., police say deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were training in Scotland Neck when they heard gunshots one street over from their location.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WITN

Planning underway for Pitt County Family Justice Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Escaping domestic violence can be one of the most vulnerable times in someone’s life. Now, leaders in Pitt County are trying to make the process of getting help a little easier. Tuesday was the start of making that happen. “It’s a cycle, and the only...
PITT COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Plymouth woman reunited with class ring

Plymouth resident Ernestine P. Moore was recently reunited with her class ring after believing it to be lost, effectively bringing a 27-year-old mystery to a satisfying conclusion. Thanks to the work of detectorists Gary Wester and Keith Morgan, Moore’s ring was uncovered in a lot near her home on Chestnut...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

National Night Out events across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening. Since 1984, the annual event has created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities, as well as strengthen relationships between officers and residents. NNO...
GREENVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced

In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
MANTEO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy