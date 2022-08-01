Watch: Artist paints eye-catching mural inside University of Michigan Museum of Art

www.clickondetroit.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Get free professional clothing at 1-day pop-up event at Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Briarwood Mall is hosting a one-day pop-up shopping event with Dress for Success. The event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in the mall’s Macy’s wing, will allow customers in need to shop for new and gently-used professional clothing and interview attire for free.
Ford House hosts reception to celebrate the completed restoration project of the historic lagoon and pool
"No diving anyone, no access to the board," Rebecca Torsell, director of historic preservation at the Ford House in Grosse Pointe, joked to a small crowd of Ford family members, contractors and other guests as she showed off a replica wooden diving board from Belgium. Early Monday morning, guests put on their best flowered dresses paired with straw hats or their best summer suit paired with loafers and headed over to the Ford House for a reception celebrating the restoration...
Ford House undergoes extensive renovations restoring historic pool
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. – Starting in 2019, the restoration project at Edsel and Eleanor Ford’s house in Grosse Pointe Shores has finally wrapped up. The pool and lagoon were designed by Detroit architect Albert Kahn and have been fully restored to look like what it did 94 years ago.
Summerfest brings fun, food and music to Saline
SALINE, MI — Now that August has begun, Saline’s Summerfest is approaching and expects to draw in around 1,000 people. The two-day event, expected to bring 1,000 people to the city, takes place Aug. 12-13 in downtown Saline. It offers a variety of events, including live music, food vendors, car shows and more.
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
Follow these historic Detroit homes for your renovation fix
If you watch home-and-garden television or just adore a transformation of any kind, witnessing a house undergo a massive renovation is A+ social media content. Thankfully, Metro Detroit has an array of historic homes going through reno that you can watch rise from the ashes like a phoenix. Because these...
August Fairs and Festivals in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
The school year is creeping up really quickly, but there’s still tons of fun to be had this summer. In August, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are packed with a variety of fairs and festivals full of games and rides, classic car shows and live entertainment for families to enjoy.
Top 12 Halal Spots to Visit in Metro Detroit
Are you looking for the best halal-friendly spots in the Metro Detroit area? Look no further, because I am about to give you my top favorite restaurants and dishes you HAVE to try!. My name is Hanan, from @detroithalaleats, and I’m here to tell you what you need to try...
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World
Time asked its correspondents and contributors for nominations “on the greatest places in the world” and Detroit, Michigan made the list. The post Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
Rochester Hills, MI USA
I’m currently dog sitting my brother’s Cavalier King Charles, Penny. I absolutely love this dog. I found the heart during my walk and was confused at first what this was but it did make me smile. It was as if my heart/love for her was showing on the outside. It’s hard to explain but it made me feel really good.
Fluffy red panda cub born at Michigan zoo
LANSING, MI – A tiny, fluffy red panda cub was recently born at Potter Park Zoo near Lansing. The cub, like all red pandas, was born blind, deaf and small enough to fit in the palm of one hand. It takes more than two weeks for the cubs to open their eyes, and about two months before they venture out of the nest.
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
