World Cup 2022: Morocco forward Tarik Tissoudali ruled out of finals in Qatar with injury

‘At the End of the Season, We Can Be Lifting a Trophy’ - Darwin Nunez on His Aims for Upcoming Season
The rise of Darwin Nunez has been nothing short of impeccable, only three years ago the frontman was playing for his boyhood club in Uruguay, Penarol. Fast forward to 2022 and the 23-year-old is embarking on his debut season in the Premier League for European powerhouses, Liverpool.
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
French sailor survives 16 hours in capsized boat in Atlantic
A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours at sea by using an air bubble inside his boat after it capsized. The 12-metre vessel, which had set sail from Portugal's capital Lisbon, sent out a distress signal late on Monday evening from the Atlantic Ocean. Spanish coastguards found the upturned...
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
