Uvalde, TX

Gov. Abbott Attended Fundraiser Hours after Uvalde Massacre

 3 days ago
N. Curbo
3d ago

He has scheduled meetings, speaking arrangements and travel. Why is it his responsibility for the failure of the police. Twisted ignorance.

sharon
3d ago

He didn’t have much choice, the parents were already dissing him for his inaction of doing nothing after any of the previous shootings.

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
EAGLE PASS, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde Together We Rise Fund: Where’s the money?

UVALDE – “What’s happened to that money that the families need now?” Elaine Castro said at the last Uvalde City Council meeting. ”Where’s all of the funds for these families?” Daniel Reyes added at the same meeting. There’s confusion in Uvalde and here in...
UVALDE, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX

