Tavares, FL

Woman shows up at Tavares police department covered in blood; suspect with criminal history arrested

 2 days ago
leesburg-news.com

Argument with girlfriend leads to Leesburg man’s arrest at local motel

An argument with his girlfriend early Monday morning led to a Leesburg man’s drug arrest at a local motel. Jason Scott Pelfrey, 42, had rented a room at the Royal Inn on Bay Street in Eustis. Police were called to the motel when a loud argument occurred between Pelfrey and a woman who had been in the room with him.
EUSTIS, FL
Bay News 9

Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Human skeletal remains found in woods behind Ocala warehouse, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A human skull was found in the woods behind a warehouse in Ocala Wednesday, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officials responded to a call about the discovery near the 1600 block of SW 17th shortly before 5 a.m. "The remains were initially found by homeless people...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO asking for help identifying two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at Silver Springs State Park

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify two men who are suspected of breaking into several vehicles at Silver Springs State Park. According to MCSO, the break-ins occurred recently while the vehicles were parked at Silver Springs State Park. Credit and debit cards belonging to the victims were stolen from the vehicles, and the two men (pictured below) are suspected of using these credit/debit cards to purchase over $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy and Target stores in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man accused of stealing wig off mannequin’s head

A Leesburg man was arrested more than six months after he wore a dress into a beauty supply store and stole a wig off a mannequin. Nathan M. Wilder, 39, of 201 Mike St., was charged last week with second-degree petit theft (third or subsequent offense) in connection with the theft from Holly’s Beauty Supply, located 1315 S. 14th St.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

14-year-old arrested with gun in bullet-ridden vehicle

A 14-year-old was arrested with a gun in a bullet-ridden vehicle in Fruitland Park. The white Dodge Charger was pulled over at 8:20 p.m. Saturday when it was spotted following another vehicle at an unsafe distance, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle leading to the discovery of a black Glock 26 9mm handgun and a 31-round 9mm Glock magazine.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Three arrested as Special Investigative Unit shuts down Bunnell drug house

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) put handcuffs on three people after deputies discovered various kinds of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia at a home in Bunnell. FCSO’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested a 41-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man on Aug. 2 on a variety...
BUNNELL, FL
click orlando

Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Reddick after fleeing MCSO deputy

A 43-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol near the 22000 block of W Highway 329 in Reddick when a black Nissan sedan was observed making a U-turn in the middle of the road.
REDDICK, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Woman issued traffic citation for using deceased woman's disabled parking placard

3:36 p.m. — 400 block of South Atlantic Avenue, Ormond Beach. Traffic stop. Police received a call from a bystander at a local grocery store, who witnessed a 60-year-old Ormond Beach woman park her white mustang in a disabled parking spot, and proceed to exit the vehicle while carrying several large beach items. The woman did not appear disabled, the bystander told police.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Witnesses help track down driver in hit-and-run wreck

A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly fled the scene of a three-car accident she caused Sunday afternoon. Amber Nicole Harris, 27, of 34518 Laralack Ave., was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and two counts leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Witnesses were able to follow Harris and get photos of her and her license plate, which helped Leesburg police track her down.
LEESBURG, FL

