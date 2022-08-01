Woman shows up at Tavares police department covered in blood; suspect with criminal history arrested

www.clickorlando.com
Don't be rude to this (potentially) haunted doll at the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of Terror at DisneyworldEvie M.Orlando, FL
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
leesburg-news.com
Argument with girlfriend leads to Leesburg man’s arrest at local motel
An argument with his girlfriend early Monday morning led to a Leesburg man’s drug arrest at a local motel. Jason Scott Pelfrey, 42, had rented a room at the Royal Inn on Bay Street in Eustis. Police were called to the motel when a loud argument occurred between Pelfrey and a woman who had been in the room with him.
click orlando
Man accused of attacking, shooting at driver extradited to Volusia jail
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of shooting at another man in an Edgewater road rage incident in July is now in custody in the Volusia County Jail, according to police. Edgewater police said James W. Seiler, 41, got into a fight with a man near Indian River...
Bay News 9
Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
fox35orlando.com
Human skeletal remains found in woods behind Ocala warehouse, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A human skull was found in the woods behind a warehouse in Ocala Wednesday, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officials responded to a call about the discovery near the 1600 block of SW 17th shortly before 5 a.m. "The remains were initially found by homeless people...
ocala-news.com
MCSO asking for help identifying two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at Silver Springs State Park
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify two men who are suspected of breaking into several vehicles at Silver Springs State Park. According to MCSO, the break-ins occurred recently while the vehicles were parked at Silver Springs State Park. Credit and debit cards belonging to the victims were stolen from the vehicles, and the two men (pictured below) are suspected of using these credit/debit cards to purchase over $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy and Target stores in Ocala.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man accused of stealing wig off mannequin’s head
A Leesburg man was arrested more than six months after he wore a dress into a beauty supply store and stole a wig off a mannequin. Nathan M. Wilder, 39, of 201 Mike St., was charged last week with second-degree petit theft (third or subsequent offense) in connection with the theft from Holly’s Beauty Supply, located 1315 S. 14th St.
villages-news.com
14-year-old arrested with gun in bullet-ridden vehicle
A 14-year-old was arrested with a gun in a bullet-ridden vehicle in Fruitland Park. The white Dodge Charger was pulled over at 8:20 p.m. Saturday when it was spotted following another vehicle at an unsafe distance, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle leading to the discovery of a black Glock 26 9mm handgun and a 31-round 9mm Glock magazine.
palmcoastobserver.com
Three arrested as Special Investigative Unit shuts down Bunnell drug house
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) put handcuffs on three people after deputies discovered various kinds of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia at a home in Bunnell. FCSO’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested a 41-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man on Aug. 2 on a variety...
click orlando
Police search for missing dog left in car stolen from Titusville Walmart
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police in Titusville need the public’s help to find a dog that was stolen from a vehicle at a Walmart last month. Police said the vehicle, with a female Boston terrier/pug mix named Lolly inside, was stolen from the Walmart in Titusville on July 15.
Person found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived on scene Wednesday and saw a dead...
click orlando
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
Family of 5 found dead in Florida murder-suicide identified
The family of five that was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Orlando were identified Wednesday, according to reports.
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Reddick after fleeing MCSO deputy
A 43-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol near the 22000 block of W Highway 329 in Reddick when a black Nissan sedan was observed making a U-turn in the middle of the road.
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
VIDEO: Florida deputies attempt eviction at wrong house
"They told me they were serving an eviction, which is news to me because I don't rent."
ormondbeachobserver.com
Woman issued traffic citation for using deceased woman's disabled parking placard
3:36 p.m. — 400 block of South Atlantic Avenue, Ormond Beach. Traffic stop. Police received a call from a bystander at a local grocery store, who witnessed a 60-year-old Ormond Beach woman park her white mustang in a disabled parking spot, and proceed to exit the vehicle while carrying several large beach items. The woman did not appear disabled, the bystander told police.
leesburg-news.com
Witnesses help track down driver in hit-and-run wreck
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly fled the scene of a three-car accident she caused Sunday afternoon. Amber Nicole Harris, 27, of 34518 Laralack Ave., was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and two counts leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Witnesses were able to follow Harris and get photos of her and her license plate, which helped Leesburg police track her down.
click orlando
7-year-old injured in Seminole County crash on I-4, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was injured in a Sanford crash on Interstate 4 Wednesday, making it the third serious crash on that road in Seminole County over the last two days, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred along westbound I-4 in Seminole...
Corrections officer arrested, accused of preventing 911 call for help to go out
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies arrested a corrections officer who investigators say prevented a person from calling 911 amid an argument about him coming home drunk. Casey Lester, 33, was charged with battery for domestic violence and tampering with a victim, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The agency...
