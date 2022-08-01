ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Tyler ministry offers crisis support to family, co-workers of fallen Smith County deputy

By Erin Wides
KLTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
107-3 KISS-FM

Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
MURCHISON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Smith County, TX
KLTV

Funeral plans for fallen Smith County deputy announced

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funeral services for a Smith County deputy who died after a multi-vehicle crash have been announced. The funeral for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos will be on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It will take place at the Green Acres Baptist Church sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy. in Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview

Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22

Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crime Victim Program#Crisis Response Ministry
Classic Rock 96.1

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

TYLER, Texas (News release) - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk Police to establish ‘Safe Zones’

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police said they will be establishing Safe Zones each week starting Friday, and the first one Safe Zone will begin Friday at 5 a.m. for Euclid and Daniel Streets. Police said the zone, between Highway 69 and Highway 84, will be a major focus for officers next week for speeding […]
RUSK, TX
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made in trail ride shooting

20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
MINDEN, TX
CBS19

Henderson police searching for missing woman with dementia

HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Police Department is searching for a woman with dementia who was last seen Monday. According to Henderson police, Pemberton might be suffering from a dementia episode and might be in a confused state. If you see Pemberton or her vehicle, contact the Henderson Police...
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Decision to add cameras in special ed classrooms has ‘nothing’ to do with abuse charges, Longview ISD says

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees voted to install cameras in all special needs classrooms Monday. Previously, cameras were only in “most” classrooms, according to officials. Officials said they want the public to know the district is taking steps to add the cameras, and will have them running before the beginning […]
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has a noteworthy mission: to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society. They’ve become regular guests on KETK’s East Texas Live, bringing homeless dogs and cats who could use a little time in the spotlight to help them find their forever home.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy