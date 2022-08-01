Tyler ministry offers crisis support to family, co-workers of fallen Smith County deputy

www.kltv.com
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
City of Tyler to close several roads Friday for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will be closing several streets on Friday for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed in the line of duty on July 29. The procession will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Highway then turn left onto Troup Highway at […]
Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
Today marks 15 years since 2 Noonday volunteer firefighters killed in house fire
NOONDAY, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday marks 15 years since two East Texas volunteer firemen died while fighting a house fire. It was August 3, 2007. 42-year-old Captain Kevin Williams and 19-year-old firefighter Austin Cheek were relieving an interior attack team inside a house when the fire became too much. It...
Funeral plans for fallen Smith County deputy announced
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funeral services for a Smith County deputy who died after a multi-vehicle crash have been announced. The funeral for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos will be on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It will take place at the Green Acres Baptist Church sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy. in Tyler.
Longview firefighters deployed to W. Texas fires to relieve 4 previously sent
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. |. One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County...
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
Report: Man in diaper, surgical mask seen running from Tyler backyard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing. According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a […]
Smith County Animal Shelter making changes following citizen, animal advocate complaints
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following complaints from citizens and animal advocates, the Smith County Animal Shelter is making some changes. “We’re reviewing those (concerns) and the best way to address them,” said Amber Greene, animal shelter/control supervisor. Several frustrated citizens and animal advocates voiced their concerns at a...
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (News release) - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto...
Rusk Police to establish ‘Safe Zones’
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police said they will be establishing Safe Zones each week starting Friday, and the first one Safe Zone will begin Friday at 5 a.m. for Euclid and Daniel Streets. Police said the zone, between Highway 69 and Highway 84, will be a major focus for officers next week for speeding […]
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
Henderson police searching for missing woman with dementia
HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Police Department is searching for a woman with dementia who was last seen Monday. According to Henderson police, Pemberton might be suffering from a dementia episode and might be in a confused state. If you see Pemberton or her vehicle, contact the Henderson Police...
Decision to add cameras in special ed classrooms has ‘nothing’ to do with abuse charges, Longview ISD says
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees voted to install cameras in all special needs classrooms Monday. Previously, cameras were only in “most” classrooms, according to officials. Officials said they want the public to know the district is taking steps to add the cameras, and will have them running before the beginning […]
Henderson County 30-acre fire 100 percent contained as of 6:45 p.m.
UPDATE: Fire is 100 percent contained at this time. 6:45 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is now 85% contained, Henderson County reported at 5:45 p.m. Officials on the scene said the fire grew to 30 acres. UPDATE: The fire is now 60% contained, officials reported at 4:40 p.m. PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed […]
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has a noteworthy mission: to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society. They’ve become regular guests on KETK’s East Texas Live, bringing homeless dogs and cats who could use a little time in the spotlight to help them find their forever home.
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge...
Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
