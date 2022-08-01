Oregon Crews To Help Fight California Fire

www.nbcrightnow.com
Oregon State Patrol Stops "Cars"
OREGON.- An Oregon State Patrol Trooper received a complaint Thursday morning regarding two cars racing and cutting each other off. The description of the cars made them easy to find. One was "Lightning McQueen" and the other "Dinoco" from the film Cars. The Trooper pulled "Lightning McQueen" over for following...
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash. Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District. That's according to a statement Wednesday from her office. Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature. Walorski, 58, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
Semi Overturns, Spills Beans, Highway Now Reopen
PROSSER, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, only one minor injury resulted from the accident. No one was transported to the hospital. SR 221 is open again, but expect delays if travelling in the area, as road crews are alternating lanes of traffic through...
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered all state and U.S. flags at public institutions to half-staff through Friday, August 5. The order is in honor of Representative Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died in a car accident on August 3.
Weather Forecast for Wednesday August 3
Highs near triple digits again today with similar breezy conditions this afternoon. Winds will be steady between 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph, strongest in the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys as well as the Columbia River Gorge. The Vantage fire does not look to be impacting air quality in...
Clear and Windy Tonight....Thunderstorms in Eastern Oregon
Tonight, clear with breezy to gusty winds in some areas. Winds 15-25 mph and gusts 30-40 mph mainly in the Kittitas Valley. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. There is also a strong potential for scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning tonight in North East Oregon near La Grande and Central Mountains of Oregon Southern Blues and Strawberry Mountains-Central Blue Mountains, timing looks to be after 5 PM.
Whatcom County important battleground in fight for Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – A rule of thumb used by political handicappers is that if an incumbent can get over 50% of the vote in the primary, that candidate can probably win the general election. By that standard, early returns indicate that none of the incumbents in Washington’s 42nd Legislative District are safe.
When should the Lewis and Clark Bridge close for repairs? Answer in this survey.
The Washington State Department of Transportation opened a public survey for drivers who cross the Lewis and Clark Bridge to help shape the construction timeline when it closes for repairs next year. The state will be closing the bridge to regular traffic for up to six days to replace expansion...
Primary Elections 2022
Primary elections in Washington are August 2 and NBC Right Now is your Hometown Election Headquarters. Many races are happening across the region, but there are a few bigger ones to watch. Four incumbents of state seats are currently up for reelection. U.S. SENATE. Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) is up...
