Florida Board of Medicine will consider blocking treatments for transgender youths

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
A housing crisis and inflation are making it harder for theme park workers to stay in Florida
Theme park workers met in Orange County on Monday to discuss how inflation and an affordable housing crisis are making it harder for them to live and work in Florida. — UNITE HERE Local 737 (@UniteHere737) July 29, 2022. Unite Here Local 737 workers gathered at the Bear Creek Recreation...
Harris announces resiliency money for South Florida
Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday that $50 million is headed to South Florida to help protect low-lying neighborhoods from sea-level rise and storm surge. Harris said the money is part of addressing a growing “climate crisis,” with Kentucky in recent days hit by deadly flooding and California battling wildfires.
Everything you need to know about getting an evacuation order
Emergency managers are simplifying the messaging around evacuation orders as some existing terms used fall out of use. Knowing when you are in danger, and when to evacuate, is critical ahead of the most active period of hurricane season. Living in Florida, especially if you are a long-term resident, you...
