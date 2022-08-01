David Trimble's extraordinary life of ups and downs

www.bbc.com
Reconvened Stormont Assembly pays tribute to peace deal architect Lord Trimble
The crisis-hit Stormont Assembly has reconvened for a special sitting to pay tribute to David Trimble, one of the principal architects of the devolved institutions in Belfast.The Nobel Peace Prize winner and former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party died last week at the age of 77 following an illness.He was buried on Monday after a funeral service that was attended by dignitaries including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin.The powersharing structures Lord Trimble helped create in the landmark Good Friday Agreement of 1998 are currently in limbo, with the DUP blocking the...
UK, Irish leaders at funeral for peacemaker David Trimble
LONDON (AP) — The leaders of Britain and Ireland joined scores of mourners on Monday for the funeral of politician David Trimble, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to end decades of violence in Northern Ireland. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Premier Micheal Martin joined Trimble’s widow and four children for the service at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, southwest of Belfast. Trimble died on July 25 at the age of 77. Irish President Michael D. Higgins, senior British officials and politicians from both sides of Northern Ireland’s Catholic-Protestant divide also attended the funeral, including Trimble’s one-time enemy, the former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. Trimble, who led the Ulster Unionist Party from 1995 to 2005, became a key architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement after he reversed his long-held opposition to negotiating with the Irish Republican Army-linked party Sinn Fein.
DUP cannot give timetable for return to powersharing, says Donaldson
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he cannot set out a timetable for his party’s return to devolved powersharing at Stormont.Sir Jeffrey said his party can only make a decision on its next move when the incoming prime minister is in office and has made clear their intent on Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.His comments came ahead of the latest attempt to restore the political institutions in Belfast by way of a recalled sitting of the Assembly.Wednesday afternoon’s bid, instigated by the SDLP, is set to again end in failure as the DUP has made clear it will continue to...
Stormont recall: Sinn Féin accuses DUP of 'punishing the public'
A further attempt is being made to elect a new Speaker at Stormont and allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to function fully again. Assembly members are meeting following a recall petition, spearheaded by the SDLP, which wants a debate on the cost of living crisis. It is likely to fail...
First minister for all Northern Ireland cannot justify murder, says Donaldson
Having a first minister for all people in Northern Ireland cannot justify murder, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.He was criticising remarks made by Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill around the region’s troubled past, after she said there was “no alternative”.Her father Brendan Doris was a former IRA prisoner who became a Sinn Fein councillor, and two of her cousins were in the IRA, one of whom was killed in an ambush by the SAS in 1991, while the other was shot and wounded by the SAS.The only way we're ever going to build a better future is...
UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams
Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
David Caldwell family fear they will never get justice
The daughter of a man killed by a Real IRA bomb in 2002 has said she fears that her family will never get justice. David Caldwell, a former UDR soldier, died after picking up a lunch box packed with explosives at a Territorial Army base in Londonderry in August 2002.
Tory donor’s Cotswolds estate hosts Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding party
Boris and Carrie Johnson celebrated their wedding at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor with guests including staunch loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.The outgoing Prime Minister and his wife hosted family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials in a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.The thrice-wed groom’s 81-year-old father Stanley Johnson and sister Rachel Johnson were there to mark his latest marriage, while Australian actor Holly Valance was also seen pulling into the estate.Political allies who were also pictured arriving included Conservative Lord Zac Goldsmith...
