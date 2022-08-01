profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Related
Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady
After a lengthy investigation, the NFL cracked down Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady and the Dolphins held “impermissible communications” in 2019 despite the superstar quarterback being with the New England Patriots and continuing his partnership with Bill Belichick. Belichick was asked about Brady’s relationship with the Dolphins as the Patriots […] The post Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s blunt response to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
AthlonSports.com
Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Teammate's Significant Injury
Last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting center Ryan Jensen left practice with what the team is calling a potentially "serious" injury. Although an official injury diagnosis has yet to be revealed, there's a belief the veteran could miss the entire 2022 season. It's a significant setback for Tom Brady and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Tom Brady’s status vs. Dolphins revealed a day after tampering punishment drops
Tom Brady has once again found himself in the middle of a controversial NFL development. The Miami Dolphins were punished after it was found they were attempting to illegally tamper with Brady once he hit free agency during the 2020 NFL offseason. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross arranged a meeting with Brady well before free agency that offseason in an attempt to persuade to star QB to join the Dolphins in free agency.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady on His 45th Birthday
Tom Brady is now 45 years old, and his wife has a special message for him. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to wish Brady a happy 45th birthday. In the Instagram post, Bündchen shares a photo of Brady with their two children — Vivan and Benjamin. "Happy...
NFL Suspends Miami Dolphins Owner for Violating League Rules to Talk to Tom Brady and Sean Payton
The NFL suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for six weeks after they found his club tampered with league rules in their attempts to bring quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to the team. In addition to his suspension, the league said Ross was...
Former Rays outfielder, Tampa native Matt Joyce retires
ST. PETERSBURG — Former Rays All-Star outfielder Matt Joyce formally announced his retirement on Monday. The Tampa native played 14 seasons in the majors with eight teams, hitting 149 home runs with a .242 average (898 hits) and 503 RBIs, going to the postseason five times and earning All-Star honors in 2011.
NBC Sports
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to owners next week in Minnesota, about tampering and tanking
Rob Walton and Greg Penner may be having second thoughts about what they’re about to get themselves into. When the league’s owners meet next week in Minnesota to approve the purchase of the Broncos by the Wal-Mart heir and his son-in-law, Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to all owners regarding tampering and tanking, in the aftermath of the suspension imposed Tuesday on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Followed Through On His Shocking Promise
It is no surprise that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had a long career. After all, he took care of himself by maintaining a strict diet and going into regular workouts. But no one imagined that he would continue to play until his mid-40s. Typically, that’s an age...
NBC Sports
NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Commissioner Roger Goodell has the right to make his own ruling after appealing Robinson’s decision, but he still has to determine who will hear the appeal.
AthlonSports.com
Buccaneers Announce Official Tristan Wirfs Injury Update
A scary moment unfolded at Buccaneers training camp this Tuesday morning when offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was carted off the practice field. Fortunately, it's not a serious injury; or an injury at all, for that matter. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said during an appearance on NFL Network that Wirfs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With Patrick Mahomes back there, we can pretty much do anything
Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
NBC Sports
Curran: Why the heck did Patriots have to change the offense anyway?
FOXBORO – We knew the Patriots were going to do some things differently on offense in 2022. We heard from Kendrick Bourne about scheme changes. Jakob Johnson said when he signed with the Raiders that the Patriots were phasing out the fullback position. We knew that over the past two decades the Patriots playbook and scheme had gotten heavy.
Dan Orlovsky: What Tom Brady Needs To Do To Win Super Bowl No. 8
In honor of Tom Brady's 45th birthday, ESPN's Get Up discussed what the legendary quarterback needs to do in order to win an eighth Super Bowl. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky ultimately believes Brady will need to have his best season as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he wants to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again.
NBC Sports
In Roob's Observations: What kind of camp is Hurts really having?
The truth about Jalen Hurts, one position that still concerns me and revised expectations of Jordan Davis. Here’s my 10 random Eagles observations from the first week of training camp:. 1. There’s been so much nonsense written and said about Jalen Hurts since the start of training camp —...
Comments / 0