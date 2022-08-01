Barry Noone, charged with murdering mother, has bail overturned

www.bbc.com
Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures
A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
Five teenagers found guilty of killing father after mocking him for looking like Ant McPartlin
A teenager has been convicted of murder and four others have been found guilty of manslaughter after they mocked a father for looking like Ant McPartlin and attacked him as he walked home from the pub. They had shared a joke with Danny Humble, 35, that he looked like the...
A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies
An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
Couple guilty of murdering boy after ‘utterly horrific and prolonged’ torture
A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.
BBC
Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl
A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
BBC
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
Woman, 26, who left her blind neighbour suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her is jailed for two years
A woman who left her vulnerable blind neighbour feeling suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her has been jailed for two years. Jade Wass, 26, called police saying she had been attacked by her neighbour while camping outside of a home in Teesside on July 8, 2020. She claimed...
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Nipsey Hussle's killer is found guilty of murder: Eric Holder, 32, accused rapper of spreading rumors that he was a snitch before he gunned him down in 2019
Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, has been convicted for the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle on Wednesday. Holder was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2019 shooting of Hussle, 33, outside the singer's Los Angeles clothing store. Meeting for less than an hour on...
BBC
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Lorry driver who killed three people while looking at dating sites makes jail cell plea in hard-hitting video
A lorry driver jailed for killing three people by ploughing into traffic as he looked at his phone has told tearfully how he will regret what he did for the rest of his life.Ion Onut helped to make a video from his prison cell warning of how using mobiles while driving can ruin lives in an instant.“It shows you how quickly it happens, and how quickly your life changes from being normal to now being in prison, having a sentence of eight years,” he says in the hard-hitting film.Onut was using the internet on his phone when he crashed...
Met Police sergeant, 33, ‘raped woman in the sea while on stag do in Brighton’
A MET Police sergeant has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in the sea while on a stag do. Laurence Knight, 33, is said to have carried out the attack on July 17 last year in Brighton. He was not on duty at the time but has now...
Grim end to infamous cold case as accused killer, 53, takes his own life just hours before verdict on whether he murdered his ex-lover, 23, and it means her shattered family will NEVER get closure
An accused murderer has been found dead just one day before a judge was to hand down the verdict on whether he killed his lover 10 years ago. James Scott 'Jim' Church, 53, stood trial for 68 days in the NSW Supreme Court charged with the murder of Leisl Smith, 23, who vanished from Tuggerah Railway Station on the Central Coast on August 19, 2012.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation
A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her
A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
80-year-old man sentenced for tasing and raping underage neighbor at gunpoint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- An 80-year-old man will ostensibly serve the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced to 39 years for raping his juvenile neighbor. Bernalillo County court records show David Sarver was handed the sentence July 6. According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office,...
12 cult members arrested after death of eight-year-old girl in Australia
Twelve people have been arrested in Queensland, Australia, and charged with murder in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly denied medical treatment.According to the police, Elizabeth Rose Struhs, a type-1 diabetes patient was allegedly denied insulin access for six days by a fringe religious group in Toowoomba, who were aware of the child’s illness, reported 9News.au.Police said that the members of the church group, which included the child’s parents, believed that the child would be “healed by god”.Southern region detective acting superintendent Garry Watts said Elizabeth died on 7 January but emergency services were...
