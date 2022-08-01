Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti could rival the RTX 3090 Ti — at less than half the price

www.digitaltrends.com
Related
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today
Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
Digital Trends
AMD predicts 700-watt GPUs before 2025, but it has a plan
In a recent interview, AMD talked about the future of its products, including high-performance GPUs. In that sector, the manufacturer rightfully predicts that as the capabilities of graphics cards grow, so will their power consumption. AMD foresees that we might start seeing GPUs with a TDP as high as 700...
Digital Trends
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on laptop and desktop workstations
Dell is well-known for its business laptops and workstations, which is why we always appreciate seeing this amazing surprise sale with discounts on both types of PCs. As such, here are a few good picks, and if you’d like to see more, you can also look at some great Dell laptop deals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
Digital Trends
Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
AMD just gave your GPU a 92% performance boost — for free
AMD gave us another reason to choose Team Red over Nvidia’s Team Green with a powerful driver update earlier today. The Adrenaline 22.7.1 driver update gives AMD Radeon GPUs a whopping 92% performance boost, along with some quality-of-life improvements. The news was dropped without warning by AMD in a...
knowtechie.com
Should you buy the iPhone 14?
Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
GPU prices are still falling – but AMD has a clear advantage over Nvidia
Graphics card prices continued to fall last month, although AMD is doing far better in the battle to get under MSRP than Nvidia. This is the situation going by the regular figures compiled by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) on the pricing of GPUs both at retail and in the second-hand market for the US.
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
Best PC and Laptop Deals
We've gathered the top pre-built desktop and laptop deals you can find.
Digital Trends
Best Buy drops the price of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop by $300
If you’re looking for one of the most stylish and powerful 2-in-1 laptop deals, then check out this HP Envy x360 deal from Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,100, it’s $300 off for a limited time, meaning it’s down to $800. A far more affordable proposition than before, it’s a truly stylish looking laptop that also offers some suitably high-powered hardware. Read on while we take you through why this is one of the most unmissable laptop deals out there today.
Samsung's next-gen 990 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSD spotted
Samsung is readying a new SSD according to data sourced from a South Korean conformity assessment database (opens in new tab). If the model numbers follow the pattern of Samsung's previous SSDs, these models are likely to be as-yet-unannounced Samsung 990 Pro PCIe 5.0 drives. And I'm very excited to see these in action.
laptopmag.com
Killer back to school deal: iPad just hit all-time low price
Apple's iPad 9th generation tablet (opens in new tab) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by iPadOS 15, the iPad has an easy to use interface and tons of useful widgets. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad for $299 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $329, so...
Where to buy RTX 3080: stock updates in August 2022
We're bringing you the latest RTX 3080 stock and prices in August 2022
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Intel's 13th Gen 13700K reaches 6GHz milestone
Overclocking enthusiasts have something to look forward to if this new leak turns out to be representative of the headroom of all 13th Gen K series chips. The leaked screenshot shows a 13700K CPU running at 6GHz across all of its eight performance cores, and it appears to be doing so without the aid of sub ambient cooling.
Comments / 0