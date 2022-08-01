ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Concrete Canvas Project Brings Color to Morgan City Community

 2 days ago
Join the Cajun Music Preservation Society for Cajun Jam

The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites the community of to come out and enjoy an evening of live music, food, and fun at its Cajun Jam event. The outdoor event will be held today, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Gina’s at the Legion. The Cajun...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General and MBP partner for free community cancer screenings

Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Houma, LA) are partnering to host a free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screening in Houma. Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.
HOUMA, LA
Carol Chauvin Lenox

Carol Ann Chauvin Lenox, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:14am. Carol was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Houma, LA. Services will be held by the family at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with burial/inurnment to be held in Magnolia Cemetery in Houma, LA following the completion of Mass.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Evolution of Education presentation

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Evolution of Education on Thursday, August 4, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish. Tonight’s presentation will...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Just You & The Glass

Ask someone what makes the communities along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast so special, and obvious answers will immediately come to mind: food, family and friends, and a laid-back lifestyle. Above all, though, there’s something about the Bayou Region’s culture that never quite leaves a person, whether they move away or...
HOUMA, LA
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge

Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

2022 Acadia Music Fest Lineup Includes Ludacris and Dumpstaphunk

Acadia Music Fest returns this fall with a fantastic lineup that is sure to draw everyone to Thibodaux. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival that features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. The fest was started by The Ben Myer Foundation which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

New school opening 6 years after 2016 flood

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A new school in Livingston Parish will soon open six years after the flood of 2016. The new campus, which is located on the former Southside Junior High site, incorporates the students of the previous Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High. Both previous campuses were...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Donates Supplies to Pack the Bus

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, through their Chamber Cares initiative, has donated school supplies for the 8th Annual Pack the Bus to help students in need for the new school year. The bus stopped by the Chamber Friday, July 29 where staff and volunteers presented supplies donated by community and...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Respond, Reopen, Recover; Catholic Diocese Hurricane Ida Impact Report

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux proved that a heart of servitude goes a long way after raising $4.5 million after Hurricane Ida to help respond, reopen, and recover. During Phase I, which was the first six weeks of immediate response, the Catholic Charities was on the ground serving...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

BTNEP Partners with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to Package over 1200 Seed Packets for Pollinators

The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program partnered with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to host a seed packaging party in support of local pollinators. The packaging party took place at Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch on Friday, July 29. The group packaged approximately 1,235 seed packets, containing over 88,780 seeds, to place in the Seed Library.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
The community packed the bus at this year’s Pack the Bus School Supply Drive!

“We had a great day helping 40 plus wonderful community partners “Pack the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank. United Way of South Louisiana in coordination with Synergy Bank hosted the 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. Community members were encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of the community drop-off locations throughout the month of July. On July 29, 2022, team members loaded a school bus to pack it with the supplies collected throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

