Concrete Canvas Project Brings Color to Morgan City Community

Join the Cajun Music Preservation Society for Cajun Jam
The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites the community of to come out and enjoy an evening of live music, food, and fun at its Cajun Jam event. The outdoor event will be held today, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Gina’s at the Legion. The Cajun...
As neighborhoods sprout around Denham Springs, its new police chief watches the roads
As Denham Springs prepares for an influx of thousands of new homes just outside its limits, its recently appointed police chief anticipates a sea-change for a city surrounded by rapid growth. "I see the challenges we're already facing there, and now we're going to add 3,000 homes," said Denham Springs...
Female firefighter makes history in Morgan City
Hallie Autin recently became the first female firefighter in the Morgan City Fire Department to graduate from the LSU-FETI Fire Academy, and the first female acting driver-operator.
Terrebonne General and MBP partner for free community cancer screenings
Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Houma, LA) are partnering to host a free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screening in Houma. Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.
Our August cover story celebrates the stylish honorees of the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball
For 55 years, the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball has been celebrating our city’s most fashionable supporters of the American Cancer Society. And for several years since, we at inRegister have been showcasing the event’s honorees, snapping their photos in some of their favorite threads and sharing the connections they have to the disease.
Carol Chauvin Lenox
Carol Ann Chauvin Lenox, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:14am. Carol was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Houma, LA. Services will be held by the family at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with burial/inurnment to be held in Magnolia Cemetery in Houma, LA following the completion of Mass.
Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration hosts Evolution of Education presentation
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove invites the community to attend the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration presentation Evolution of Education on Thursday, August 4, at 6 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. The year-long celebration highlights the 200 years of history and culture of Terrebonne Parish. Tonight’s presentation will...
Just You & The Glass
Ask someone what makes the communities along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast so special, and obvious answers will immediately come to mind: food, family and friends, and a laid-back lifestyle. Above all, though, there’s something about the Bayou Region’s culture that never quite leaves a person, whether they move away or...
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
2022 Acadia Music Fest Lineup Includes Ludacris and Dumpstaphunk
Acadia Music Fest returns this fall with a fantastic lineup that is sure to draw everyone to Thibodaux. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival that features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. The fest was started by The Ben Myer Foundation which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
Four men arrested for boating DWIs
Four men were arrested by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for allegedly operating a vessel while impaired between July 29 and 30.
'Higher fine' signs going up on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge; see timeline for new changes
Workers are placing signs that read, “Higher Fines,” on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as part of a new crackdown on speeders, state Department of Transportation and Development officials said Tuesday. Motorists will notice the signs starting Friday, including on the bridge approaches on Interstate 10 at both ends...
New school opening 6 years after 2016 flood
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A new school in Livingston Parish will soon open six years after the flood of 2016. The new campus, which is located on the former Southside Junior High site, incorporates the students of the previous Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High. Both previous campuses were...
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Donates Supplies to Pack the Bus
The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, through their Chamber Cares initiative, has donated school supplies for the 8th Annual Pack the Bus to help students in need for the new school year. The bus stopped by the Chamber Friday, July 29 where staff and volunteers presented supplies donated by community and...
Respond, Reopen, Recover; Catholic Diocese Hurricane Ida Impact Report
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux proved that a heart of servitude goes a long way after raising $4.5 million after Hurricane Ida to help respond, reopen, and recover. During Phase I, which was the first six weeks of immediate response, the Catholic Charities was on the ground serving...
BTNEP Partners with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to Package over 1200 Seed Packets for Pollinators
The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program partnered with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to host a seed packaging party in support of local pollinators. The packaging party took place at Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch on Friday, July 29. The group packaged approximately 1,235 seed packets, containing over 88,780 seeds, to place in the Seed Library.
The community packed the bus at this year’s Pack the Bus School Supply Drive!
“We had a great day helping 40 plus wonderful community partners “Pack the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank. United Way of South Louisiana in coordination with Synergy Bank hosted the 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. Community members were encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of the community drop-off locations throughout the month of July. On July 29, 2022, team members loaded a school bus to pack it with the supplies collected throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.
Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the medical staff
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Dukovac is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Urology Clinic located 504 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, (985) 447-5667. Dr. Dukovac earned his medical degree from University of...
Shoppers take shelter from the rain inside shops of the Denham Springs Antique Village
A Saturday afternoon thunderstorm made it the perfect time for shoppers to stop into the stores of the Denham Springs Antique Village. The shops are located along North Range Avenue.
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far
For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all. While the nonprofit group was formed 35 years ago to be a steward of the city-parish's...
