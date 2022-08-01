‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Takes to the Sky Again in Trailer for Upcoming Korean War Epic

Glen Powell is fresh off his star-making turn as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick, but he’s still looking to the skies for more. His next film brings him back into the cockpit for the epic Korean War film, Devotion.

Sony Pictures just dropped the first trailer for the film directed by J.D. Dillard. Powell co-stars alongside Johnathan Majors, Christina Jackson, and Joe Jonas.

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DEVOTION – Official Teaser Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2qpKUExOnE)

The film revolves around the friendship between Majors’ Jesse Brown and Powell’s Tom Hudner. Both pilots in the US Navy in the lead-up to the Korean War. Powell also serves as one of Devotion‘s Executive Producers, and he helped begin the film’s development five years ago after reading the book that inspired the film, Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos.

“A couple of different people had mentioned the book,” Powell said to Entertainment Weekly. “I ended up going on a fishing trip with my family, and everybody was reading Devotion. My uncle had read it, my cousins were reading it, my dad was about to read it, and I picked it up. We got to talk about this story, and what it meant, and the fact that this was a war that no one knew about, a relationship that no one knew about.”

While Devotion was being developed, Powell was cast in Top Gun: Maverick. After Maverick‘s release was pushed more than two years due to the pandemic, the two aviation-centered films are now releasing in the same year. Powell initially believed he would have to choose between the two plane-oriented movies but instead decided to pursue both projects.

“Really, these movies could not be more different,” he says. “But at the same time I think they pair quite wonderfully together in terms of the legacy of naval aviation.”

The Biggest Difference Between Devotion and Top Gun: Maverick

Like Top Gun: Maverick, Devotion filmed as much of its ariel action for real as possible. Dillard’s father is a former US Navy airman. His connection to the subject makes him a great pick to helm the epic war film. But Devotion presented its own set of challenges very different from Top Gun: Maverick.

“When I first met the producers and told them that we had to [shoot] in-camera the first problem is, well, where are the planes coming from?” Dillard said. “Finding eighty-year old-planes that are still in working order, that can withstand the sort of stress that we’re going to put them through was certainly a task. But at the end of the day we had a hangar full of them. It adds a level of realism to put our camera jet ten feet away from these flying museums and lens them up for real with the beautiful backdrop of clouds at 10,000 feet.”

Devotion is scheduled to hit American theaters starting November 23rd.