Pac-12 predictions: 3 teams ready to challenge Utah football for 2022 crown

The Utah Utes had a memorable run in 2021 as they zoomed into the top of the Pac-12 with a conference title, even beating the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks along the way. Utah football will once again be a huge threat to the rest of the Pac-12, but they also have a huge target on their backs. With that said, here are the top three biggest thorns on the side of Utah in the upcoming 2022 college football season.
College football assistants who will soon be head coaches

When teams find success in college football, the credit typically goes to the head coach, and for good reason. The head coach is the man in charge, making the final calls, so credit is more than due to them. But the staff that the head coach puts together also plays a major part in team success and those teams that win, typically have some young, rising coaches on staff.
#College Football#Mountain West Conference#Southern Conference#The Group Of Five#Conference Usa#Mid American Conference#The Sun Belt Conference#Fbs#Notre Dame#The Power Five#Usc#Fau#Utep#Ucf#Houston Moving
UCF football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

UCF football is now firmly in the Gus Malzahn era and, now that he’s starting to leave his imprint on the Knights, they should see a successful 2022 season. The first year for Gus Malzahn at the helm of the UCF football program may have been somewhat underwhelming for the standards of Knights fans but the former Auburn head coach dealt with a ton of adversity and was able to still piece together a terrific season.
Five Michigan football storylines to watch during fall camp

It’s August, which means two things: Michigan started fall camp on Wednesday, and college football games will be played at the end of the month. Michigan won’t be playing any games in August, the Wolverines start the season against Colorado State on September 3rd, but that’s only one month away. The maize and blue return most of the offense, but the defense will look a little different this season after losing the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Josh Ross, Daxton Hill, and Brad Hawkins.
College football odds: Best futures bets for Power 5 conference winners

The dog days of summer are quickly coming to an end, and bettors are excited about getting the chance to cash in on some college football action. And when it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), other than last year's outlier Cincinnati team, the four-team tournament has been dominated by blue blood, Power 5 programs. Essentially, all roads to the natty go through the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 or Big 12. And if we're being brutally honest, the path to the title really goes through the SEC.
College football rankings: Where every Big Ten team is ranked ahead of 2022 season

The college football season will begin this month and CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS programs, which included all B1G programs. While conferences like the SEC and ACC were expected to have schools at the top of the list, the B1G had several representatives from the conference inside the top 25. Alabama and Georgia were ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, but Ohio State was placed in the middle as the No. 2 ranked team heading into the regular season.
