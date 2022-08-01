www.college-sports-journal.com
Pac-12 predictions: 3 teams ready to challenge Utah football for 2022 crown
The Utah Utes had a memorable run in 2021 as they zoomed into the top of the Pac-12 with a conference title, even beating the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks along the way. Utah football will once again be a huge threat to the rest of the Pac-12, but they also have a huge target on their backs. With that said, here are the top three biggest thorns on the side of Utah in the upcoming 2022 college football season.
College football games today: 2022 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information,
College football assistants who will soon be head coaches
When teams find success in college football, the credit typically goes to the head coach, and for good reason. The head coach is the man in charge, making the final calls, so credit is more than due to them. But the staff that the head coach puts together also plays a major part in team success and those teams that win, typically have some young, rising coaches on staff.
SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: St. John Bosco No. 1 in preseason national high school football rankings
St. John Bosco edges rival Mater Dei for the No. 1 national ranking to start the 2022 high school football season
Eli Gold sidelined by health issues to start 2022 football season
Eli Gold, who has served as the voice of Alabama football since 1988, will be sidelined with health issues to begin the 2022 Crimson Tide football season, Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, announced on Wednesday morning. Gold has been the “Voice of the...
Predicting who is under the most pressure in the Pac-12 ahead of the 2022 season
With all the noise surrounding the conference all eyes will be on the Pac-12 in 2022
Mr. CFB: Are You Ready To FINALLY Start Talking About Football?
I don’t know about you but I am sick and tired of reading, writing, and hearing about: **--Name, Image and Likeness. There are no rules. Nobody has an answer. I’m not sure there IS an answer that follows the laws of the United States of America. I’m all for the players making as much money as ...
WATCH: Bennett Williams gives insight into a closer-nit, motivated Oregon Duck football team
Hear from Oregon safety Bennett Williams about how the team has started to play for one another, his return of the love of the game of football, his thoughts on Oregon's new defense, and the upcoming 2022 football season. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your...
UCF football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
UCF football is now firmly in the Gus Malzahn era and, now that he’s starting to leave his imprint on the Knights, they should see a successful 2022 season. The first year for Gus Malzahn at the helm of the UCF football program may have been somewhat underwhelming for the standards of Knights fans but the former Auburn head coach dealt with a ton of adversity and was able to still piece together a terrific season.
Five Michigan football storylines to watch during fall camp
It’s August, which means two things: Michigan started fall camp on Wednesday, and college football games will be played at the end of the month. Michigan won’t be playing any games in August, the Wolverines start the season against Colorado State on September 3rd, but that’s only one month away. The maize and blue return most of the offense, but the defense will look a little different this season after losing the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Josh Ross, Daxton Hill, and Brad Hawkins.
College football odds: Best futures bets for Power 5 conference winners
The dog days of summer are quickly coming to an end, and bettors are excited about getting the chance to cash in on some college football action. And when it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), other than last year's outlier Cincinnati team, the four-team tournament has been dominated by blue blood, Power 5 programs. Essentially, all roads to the natty go through the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 or Big 12. And if we're being brutally honest, the path to the title really goes through the SEC.
College football rankings: Where every Big Ten team is ranked ahead of 2022 season
The college football season will begin this month and CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS programs, which included all B1G programs. While conferences like the SEC and ACC were expected to have schools at the top of the list, the B1G had several representatives from the conference inside the top 25. Alabama and Georgia were ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, but Ohio State was placed in the middle as the No. 2 ranked team heading into the regular season.
