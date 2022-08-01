Jefferson County approved $1.4M for youth training programs—here’s how to apply

bhamnow.com
Birmingham receives money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — U.S. Secretary of Commerce announces Birmingham to receive $10.8 million in grant money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge. This program will build a pipeline of skilled health care and digital health care workers. It will provide health care jobs to underserved communities. “This...
Jefferson County Commission to give $55,700 grant to Birmingham Public Libraries
Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson has announced the commission will give a $55,700 grant to support the eight libraries in her district - East Ensley, Five Points West, Smithfield, West End, Titusville, Avondale, Powderly and Southside libraries. Tyson will present the check at the Titusville Branch Library at 4:00 p.m....
Mayor announces new appointment to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced the appointment of Tommy Spina to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors. Spina will serve a six-year term that became effective July 30, 2022. Spina, a Cumberland School of Law alum, has 44 years of experience in criminal defense in...
City of Birmingham approves $13M capital projects, including fire stations and Rickwood Field
The Birmingham City Council approved an amended capital projects plan proposed by Mayor Randall Woodfin. Nearly $13 million plan will fund neighborhood street and sidewalk work, storm drainage projects and critical initiatives at facilities such as fire stations, parks, Rickwood Field and Vulcan Park and Museum. The funding for these capital projects was made possible by city bond refinancing.
Vestavia Hills buys former Days Inn and Bar 31 for development
Vestavia Hills on Tuesday purchased the former Days Inn at 1485 Montgomery Highway for future redevelopment. The city closed the deal for $3.6 million on Tuesday from former owner RAM Hospitality, after a special called meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night. The council voted 5-0 to approve the proposal, said city communications director Cinnamon McCulley.
$13.1M in capital improvements approved by Birmingham City Council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council approved around $13.1 million for capital improvement projects across the city. The measure was approved Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The projects ranged from streetscape improvements on Carver Ave. to drainage improvements in the Pine Knoll Vista neighborhood. These improvements span across all...
Irondale mayor, council president address concerns over gender identity comments surrounding World Games ordinance
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. and Council President David Spivey addressed citizens at the Irondale City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, regarding comments that were been made concerning an ordinance that allowed the Irondale Police Department to assist the Birmingham Police Department during the World Games. […]
The Western Communities Redevelopment Alliance (WCRA) Announces The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Twice As Nice Water Ice
The Western Communities Redevelopment Alliance (WCRA) would like to announce the ribbon cutting ceremony of Twice as Nice Water Ice on August 5th, 2022, 12:00 PM. The ceremony will take place at 2440 Bessemer Road Birmingham, AL 35208. Commissioner Sheila Tyson stated, “Jefferson County District 2 just became a little...
HTHS senior named Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023 during the program held at John Carroll Catholic High School on Saturday, July 23. Anne Stewart Rogers is the daughter of Jeremy and Becky Rogers of Trussville. In addition to being named […]
BCS says more than 60% of students are registered for the upcoming school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School bells will be ringing on August 8 for Birmingham City School students, and district leaders say so far, so good. Birmingham City School leaders said more than 60% of students have registered for the upcoming school year, which begins Monday. That’s means about 8,000 students...
Birmingham City School teachers ready to welcome students back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School teachers are ready to welcome students back. School starts on Aug. 8. Learn more in the video above.
Get free school supplies at the 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 7
Ready to head back to school? Brothers and Sisters Inquiring Change (B.A.S.I.C. Movement) and Clippers Barbershop are partnering together to put on the third annual 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, August 7. Attendees can expect everything from ice cream, free school supplies and even free haircuts. Read on to get all the details.
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
UAB Medicine opens surgery clinic at Northwest Regional Health
And UAB Medicine have partnered to open a new UAB surgery clinic to serve patients in Northwest Alabama. The newly renovated clinic will be located at 200 Carraway Drive, Suite 2, in Winfield. The UAB surgery clinic will be led by Greg Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., the John H. Blue Chair...
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Jefferson County commissioner recalls witnessing shootout on busy road
BESSEMER, Ala. — The Bessemer Police Department is working to find those responsible for a shootout on Sunday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear from Jefferson County commissioner Sheila Tyson about witnessing the exchange of gunfire.
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
Parker High School officials training to help students deal with mental health struggles
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leaders at Parker High School in Birmingham are training to better assist students struggling with mental health issues before school starts back this month. WVTM 13's Patsy Douglas visited the high school Tuesday to see what officials have learned this summer and how that knowledge will...
The City of Birmingham is giving the 2025 World Police and Fire Games $2 million
It’s official—the 2025 World Police and Fire Games are coming to Birmingham. After the excitement of The World Games 2022, you know our city couldn’t stay away from another big sporting event and now the Birmingham City Council just agreed to a $2 million deal to be the host city. Keep reading to find out all the details.
Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities have a warning for the public. Watch the video above to learn more. If you spot the kangaroo, do not approach the animal. Call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 or dial 911.
