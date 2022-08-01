Jefferson County approved $1.4M for youth training programs—here’s how to apply

Ready to head back to school? Brothers and Sisters Inquiring Change (B.A.S.I.C. Movement) and Clippers Barbershop are partnering together to put on the third annual 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, August 7. Attendees can expect everything from ice cream, free school supplies and even free haircuts. Read on to get all the details.

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO