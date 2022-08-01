ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shootings, murders down in Chicago through July, but carjackings up

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago saw a drop in homicides for the fifth month in a row in July, police said, as murders were down nearly 38% from one year earlier, and shootings also saw a significant decline.

Chicago Police said there were 67 murders in July 2022, compared to 108 in July 2021, and 107 in July 2020, although homicides were still up sharply from before the pandemic, when Chicago saw only 45 murders in July 2019.

Overall, there were 447 people shot in Chicago last month, compared to 595 in July 2021, a 25% drop; but shootings are still up nearly 45% from before the pandemic, with only 309 people shot in Chicago in July 2019.

So far this year, a total of 1,969 people have been shot in Chicago, down nearly 20% from the same time last year; and 379 people have been murdered, down 16% from last year.

"We are focused on working with community, city, and federal partners to end gun violence and put resources where they're needed," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement. "Enhancing public safety and engaging every community is an all-in effort and remains a priority for the Chicago Police Department."

While shootings and murders are down so far this year, carjackings are still on the rise, with a total of 981 citywide through the end of July, an 8% increase from the first seven months of 2021.

Police said, of the 157 arrests on carjacking charges so far this year, 55% of them have been juveniles.

Carjackings in Chicago have surged since the start of the pandemic. The number more than doubled citywide from 603 in 2019 to more than 1,400 in 2020, and rose again in 2021, with more than 1,800.

