Celebrate White Linen Night at the Ogden Museum

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com
Lighthouse Louisiana to Host Annual Soiree de Lumiere
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lighthouse Louisiana will host its annual fundraising event entitled Soiree de Lumiere on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Arnaud’s Restaurant in the French Quarter. One of the city’s most distinguished dining experiences will be a seated, five course dinner to celebrate the work of...
myneworleans.com
New Orleans Jazz Museum Announces Annual Improvisations Gala
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz Museum will host the 5th annual Improvisations Gala throughout the historic complex at 400 Esplanade Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 to 11 p.m. preceded by a Patron Party from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are now available at ImprovisationsGala2022.eventbrite.com, with...
myneworleans.com
The Best of Magazines, TV Shows and New Books
I have been a dining columnist for St. Charles Avenue magazine since 2014. August 2022 brings a fresh look and new content for the 26-year-old magazine. I was honored when Andy Meyer, the magazine’s new editor of several months, asked me to tackle the 20-page feature that would re-launch Avenue. I put my life on hold and lived the subject of contemporary cocktail culture In New Orleans. I explored the city’s contemporary cocktail bars, interviewed legendary skills hosts, and got to know Neil Bodenheimer, the man behind Cure, Peychaud’s, and Cane and Table and author of the soon-to-be-released “Cure: New Orleans Drinks & How Mix ‘Em” (to be released October 25).
myneworleans.com
Home Builders Association of GNO to Host Annual Kick-A$$ Cookoff Fundraiser
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Teams from within the nearly 1,000-member Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) will prepare and enter a variety of dishes for this fun, family-friendly event. Ticketed guests will be able to sample everything from family recipes to NOLA favorites, while enjoying beer, sodas, and an exciting live auction.
myneworleans.com
WYES Hosts A Station for All Seasons Gala
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Your support makes all the difference at WYES. Hope to see at the gala on September 23. All proceeds from the gala and auction directly help produce local and engaging content. Without you, WYES simply couldn’t continue to bring you the highest caliber news, cooking, performance, science and children’s programming that you expect. Thank you for your support of public television.
styleblueprint.com
A Grand New Orleans Wedding You NEED to See
On May 21, 2022, The Big Easy played host to the magnificent union of Ridley Wills and Grayson Mann. Church bells and whispered prayers for no rain floated up to the spring skies over New Orleans as 300 guests filled the pews of Christ Church Cathedral. And as they left, a choir of Gospel singers lined the cathedral steps, keeping the matrimonial spirit alive.
myneworleans.com
WYES Announces New Leah Chase Cooking Series Spring 2023
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WYES will celebrate Leah Chase, “The Queen of Creole Cuisine,” in a new cooking series featuring the legendary chef’s family. THE DOOKY CHASE KITCHEN: LEAH’S LEGACY series began shooting this summer on location in the Dooky Chase kitchen with Leah’s grandson, Edgar “Dook” Chase IV, who now oversees the restaurant’s kitchen; her niece Cleo Robinson, who joined Leah in the kitchen in 1980; and the restaurant’s newest chef, Leah’s great-granddaughter Zoe Chase. Paired with some of the menus are specialty cocktails crafted by Leah’s granddaughter Eve Haydel, who has updated drink recipes from the restaurant’s earlier days.
myneworleans.com
NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
NOLA.com
Stunning pools, grand staircases, gourmet kitchens. See inside these $1.5 million+ homes
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
myneworleans.com
COOLinary at The Roosevelt New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, will be a participant in this year’s “culinary extravaganza,” COOLinary New Orleans. During the month of August, The Roosevelt New Orleans will offer a three-course dinner special in its renowned Fountain Lounge every Tuesday through Thursday for only $45, not including beverage, tax or gratuity.
NOLA.com
For $2.9M, a posh pool, new kitchen and easy-living luxe interior beckon on New Orleans' Versailles Blvd.
One of the city's stately boulevards, Versailles, is home to a family residence with expansive living spaces both indoor and out, all in an eye-catching style. The $2,950,000 home at 17 Versailles Blvd., in the Broadmoor area, underwent extensive renovations in 2015, with the enclosure of a three-car garage to expand the space for entertaining. That means it offers more than 6,400 square feet.
ladatanews.com
NORD Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Inaugural Alumni Picnic and Other Community Events
Recently, the New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) Commission hosted its Inaugural Alumni Picnic as part of a year-long celebration commemorating NORD’s 75th Anniversary. Last year the agency announced its plans to celebrate 75 years during the renaming celebration of Behrman Park to the Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park. The alumni picnic took place Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd. The picnic was an opportunity for past and current participants, volunteers, employees, and supporters to come out and celebrate NORD’s impact on community and recreation in the City of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
Critters pester Westbank neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — Some neighbors on the Westbank are at wit's end. They said they've had to deal with some nuisance wildlife over the years, but in the last year, it's out of control. And they have pictures of a small sample of the critters that they've caught. “We...
NOLA.com
After Lakeview restaurant Elle-J’s closes, owners of Velvet Cactus, Wrong Iron step in
The Lakeview Italian restaurant Elle-J’s has served its last supper, and permanently closed after service on July 29. However, the wheels are already turning on a plan for a new restaurant to take its place. The owners of the nearby restaurant Velvet Cactus and the Mid-City bar Wrong Iron...
gentillymessenger.com
Masonic Temple planned for St. Bernard Avenue
A new Scottish Rite Masonic Temple is planned for the vacant lot on St. Bernard Avenue near Interstate-610. It will be home to the Supreme Council of the 33rd and Last Degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, which has owned the property since the 1970s. The...
Airbnb apologizes, removes Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ from listings after being taken to task in viral video
Airbnb removed a Mississippi property described as a “slave cabin” from its listing Monday after a New Orleans lawyer went on social media to criticize and question why any place used to house slaves could be used as a bed and breakfast. Wynton Yates, a Black lawyer from...
clarionherald.org
Shanda Theriot, principal of Resurrection of Our Lord School. N.O.
Shanda Theriot, a native New Orleanian, is the new principal of Resurrection of Our Lord School in New Orleans. Theriot attended Corpus Christi School in New Orleans from prekindergarten to eighth grade and graduated from Xavier University Preparatory High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology...
myneworleans.com
The Big Easy Is So Difficult Right Now
Most days, I find it impossible to contemplate leaving New Orleans ever again. I spent a decade in the Midwest, where every winter, my head would sweat under my wool hat and then my sweaty hair would freeze and my ears felt like if you touched them they might snap off. Where you couldn’t get a Bloody Mary at breakfast and they looked at you all judgey if you even tried. Where I told what I thought were funny stories about my dysfunctional family only to be met with blank stares and basically every time I opened my mouth I was saying or doing something that turned out to be inappropriate.
