Under New Chef, Trummer’s Will Finally Complete Its Refresh to an American Bistro

Whether you’re looking for a casual sandwich, elevated steak, or a bottle of wine to-go, this Falls Church bar and restaurant has you covered. What do you get when you marry “Cheers and a general store together?” The answer: Chef Thomas Harvey’s self-described vision for his new restaurant, Harvey’s, which debuted in March in Falls Church. While the restaurant still has some minor improvements to make when it comes to culinary details — as to be expected of a still-new business — the concept is strong, as are the ties to the local community.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO