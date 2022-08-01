ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Shootings, Two Murders Within 24 Hours In Reading: PD

By Nicole Acosta
 2 days ago
Reading police. Photo Credit: City of Reading Police Department (Facebook)

Two men were killed and one was wounded in separate shootings that happened within 24 hours in Reading, authorities said.

The first shooting broke out on the 400 block of Spring Garden Street, where responding officers found Edwin Rivera-Valentín around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

Rivera-Valentín was pronounced dead at the scene.

Approximately 50 minutes later, officers were called to the 1200 block of Church Street, where they found Quadell Spradley, the chief said.

Spradley was rushed to Tower Health Reading Hospital, where he later died.

Then, at 12:35 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, officers responded to Locust Street and Greenwich Street for a report of shots witnessed, police said.

A 36-year-old gunshot victim was discovered inside a vehicle by cops, they said.

The unidentified man was taken to Tower Health Reading Hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610 -655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913.

