4 Advantages the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Has Over the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid, per Consumer Reports

The Best SUVs of 2022 That Nobody Bought, According to Consumer Reports
Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle is nothing short of frustrating right now. However, Consumer Reports has some options for the best SUVs of 2022 that nobody bought. Who knows, perhaps that means buyers can snag a good deal just to move the inventory off the lot.
The Greatest Pickup Trucks with the Best Resale Value in 2022
The pickup trucks with the best resale value in 2022 are the 2022 Ford F-250, Toyota Tacoma, Ford F-350, Toyota Tundra, and the Ford F-150.
3 Best Small SUVs for the Money in 2022
The small SUV vehicle segment is extremely competitive. Here are some of the best small SUVs for the money in 2022.
2023 Honda Passport: What We Know so Far About This off-Road Honda SUV
Does the upcoming 2023 Honda Passport have everything you want? This SUV could be right for you.
4 Advantages to Buying a 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Over a Kia Seltos
In making a buying decision between the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross and the 2023 Kia Seltos, the Corolla Cross offers four key advantages.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle.
3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap
Kia cars are very popular these days, and part of this success is due to their relatively low cost. There are a few reasons for these cheap prices. Take a closer look.
Without a Fix, Toyota Offers To Buy Back Recalled bZ4X
Without finding a solution for the bZ4X recall in June, Toyota knows customers aren't happy. Now, it is offering several incentives including a buyback program.
Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia
The Kia K900 was unfortunately only around for a few year, but those few years were spectacular. Consider shopping for a used 2020 Kia K900.
Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Edge base model is worth buying for this popular midsize SUV.
Should You Buy a 2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo or Turbo Signature?
Find out if the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Turbo or Turbo Signature is the better trim level to buy for this crossover.
3 Advantages the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Has Over the Tesla Model Y
Concerning the luxury electric SUV market, here are three reasons to consider buying the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge instead of the Tesla Model Y!
Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs?
Have you noticed trucks with amber-colored marker lights? Here's when they're allowed and when they're illegal.
Big Power and Luxury in the Lexus SUVs
Should you drive one of the Lexus SUVs? Take a look at the GX and LX to see if one could be the luxury SUV for you.
The Ford Maverick Is Snatching Buyers From Honda Civics and Toyota RAV4s
It isn't a secret that the Ford Maverick pickup truck has been a hit with buyers. However, the compact pickup truck's popularity isn't slowing down anytime soon. Sales for the Honda Civic and Toyota RAV4 are down, but demand for the Maverick remains high. The Ford Maverick is snatching buyers from well-established customer bases.
A Used Hyundai Genesis is a Budget-Friendly and Long-Lasting Sedan for Any Driver
The Hyundai Genesis sedan brought luxury to the mainstream. If you are looking for a used luxury sedan, a 2016 Hyundai Genesis is a top choice.
3 Reasons to Avoid the 2022 Honda Ridgeline
The 2022 Honda Ridgeline is Honda's mid-size truck. These three reasons are why you should avoid it.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials.
Chevy Silverado vs. Ford F-150 the Classic Truck Battle Continues
Do you want to drive the Ford F-150 or Chevy Silverado? One of these trucks could offer everything you need.
Does the New 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison Bring Enough to Make It Cool?
Can the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison give you the off-road items you desire? Check out what this truck brings to the market.
