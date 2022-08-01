Child back with mom after leaving BG apartment

www.sent-trib.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are facing criminal charges in a Wood County child abuse case for allegedly tying-up a child and leaving him bound for hours. Court documents show the victim’s mother and step-father, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, are facing felony charges of Endangering Children - Administering Corporal Punishment.
13abc.com
Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot. According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.
13abc.com
Mother arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of her teenage child
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter Wednesday after her 18-year-old daughter was found dead. Police said the teenager was “functionally-impaired.”. According to Toledo Police, on April 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Chase Street after receiving a call...
One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Discovery hearing held for man suspected of fatally striking Officer Francis
The man believed to be the driver of the car that hit Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis back in March appeared in Hancock County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Emin Johnson appeared in court where his lawyer and the state went over documents that are not available yet in his case. The state explained that the DNA report, as well as the crash incident report, have not been finalized and released to both parties, further stating that it could take more than a week to get the necessary documents to have the case proceed. Johnson's lawyer also shared that a plea offer has not yet been made to his client and that they intend to sign a speedy trial waiver to help the court.
13abc.com
TPD: One man injured in early morning stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized in a stabbing in Toledo Wednesday morning. A call for a stabbing at the Key Bank near Central Avenue and Collingwood Blvd. came in around 2:00 a.m. According to Toledo Police, 34-year-old man was stabbed but his injuries were non-life-threatening. Life Squad...
13abc.com
Toledo man indicted for allegedly raping a minor, threatening to kill her
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly raping a child. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Carlton Dumas, 44, on three third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Wednesday. He’s being held in the Lucas County jail. According to...
13abc.com
Case Files: Family urges someone to come forward with information on the murder of Cethus Jay Manning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gwen Manning describes her only son, Cethus Manning, who went by Jay, as a kind, humble child who was always willing to help others. ‘He was a helpful child, a respectful child,” says Gwen Manning. “He wasn’t out here selling dope, slanging guns, none of that.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
TPD: Man threatened to shoot up Toledo voting machines on Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called out to the polling location at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot voting machines. According to a poll worker who witnessed the event, Robert Hughes entered the polling location where he began shouting and said negative things about the Democratic Party. He then threatened to shoot up the voting machines.
sent-trib.com
City Park vandalized with blue hair dye
City Park was vandalized again over the weekend. The Bowling Green Police Division responded to the park at 8 a.m. Sunday for a report of vandalism in a bathroom. A park employee showed the responding officer the women’s restroom nearest the Veterans Building, which had blue hair dye spilled all over inside.
sent-trib.com
BG man charged with OVI after hitting two bicyclists
A Bowling Green man was arrested for drunk driving after hitting two bicyclists. At 11:49 p.m. Friday, the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 500 block of West Poe Road for an injury accident. Anthony Perez told officers that the people riding bicycles didn’t have lights on their bicycles...
Perrysburg teens charged with rape enter plea deals
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two Perrysburg teenagers charged with rape have taken a plea deal. In March, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault and arrested both teens, according to Perrysburg police. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said following the arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olympian Oshae Jones facing misdemeanor charges from Sunday incident
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native and Olympic Bronze medalist Oshae Jones has been charged with multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident at about 4 a.m. on Sunday. She pleaded not guilty to three charges: resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse. According to Toledo police, officers...
sent-trib.com
Rape charges against 2 Perrysburg juveniles are amended
Rape charges have been amended against two Perrysburg juveniles as long as they adhere to all conditions of probation. The two boys, who are now 14 and 13, appeared Monday in Wood County Juvenile Court. The 14-year-old admitted to the two amended charges of gross sexual imposition. The 13-year-old pleaded...
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife
Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.
Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG woman arrested for allegedly threatening children with knife
A Bowling Green woman was arrested for domestic violence after two children ran to a nearby gas station and reportedly asked for help. Bowling Green Police Division was dispatched to the Circle K gas station on South Main Street at 1:37 a.m. on July 20, when a worker called to report two scared juveniles were seeking help. The girls, both 12 years old, said their mother had threatened them with a knife at their home in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
13abc.com
Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman convicted of stealing roughly $300,000 from an electrician company was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Traci Ann Grillo worked at the Sylvania-based King Electrical Services from 2014-2019 and had access to the company’s financial, bank and credit card accounts. During that time, prosecutors said she used the payroll system to directly pay her self, write checks to her children, including paying her son’s college tuition at Kent State University.
Times-Bulletin
Grover Hill motorcycle crash
Please fill out the form below to submit a comment. We welcome your comments at timesbulletin.com. Persons commenting must provide their full name and an email address. Anonymous comments will not be posted. Comments should remain on the topic set by the original article. Personal attacks, profanity, slander, libelous statements and texting languages will not be allowed. All comments will be reviewed prior to posting. Comments will only be posted during regular business hours. Phone numbers are optional and will not be publicized.
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
Comments / 0