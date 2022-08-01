ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Child back with mom after leaving BG apartment

sent-trib.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sent-trib.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are facing criminal charges in a Wood County child abuse case for allegedly tying-up a child and leaving him bound for hours. Court documents show the victim’s mother and step-father, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, are facing felony charges of Endangering Children - Administering Corporal Punishment.
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot. According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Crime & Safety
hometownstations.com

Discovery hearing held for man suspected of fatally striking Officer Francis

The man believed to be the driver of the car that hit Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis back in March appeared in Hancock County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Emin Johnson appeared in court where his lawyer and the state went over documents that are not available yet in his case. The state explained that the DNA report, as well as the crash incident report, have not been finalized and released to both parties, further stating that it could take more than a week to get the necessary documents to have the case proceed. Johnson's lawyer also shared that a plea offer has not yet been made to his client and that they intend to sign a speedy trial waiver to help the court.
BLUFFTON, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One man injured in early morning stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized in a stabbing in Toledo Wednesday morning. A call for a stabbing at the Key Bank near Central Avenue and Collingwood Blvd. came in around 2:00 a.m. According to Toledo Police, 34-year-old man was stabbed but his injuries were non-life-threatening. Life Squad...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man indicted for allegedly raping a minor, threatening to kill her

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly raping a child. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Carlton Dumas, 44, on three third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Wednesday. He’s being held in the Lucas County jail. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#Cedar Park#The Laundry#The Room
WTOL 11

TPD: Man threatened to shoot up Toledo voting machines on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called out to the polling location at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot voting machines. According to a poll worker who witnessed the event, Robert Hughes entered the polling location where he began shouting and said negative things about the Democratic Party. He then threatened to shoot up the voting machines.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

City Park vandalized with blue hair dye

City Park was vandalized again over the weekend. The Bowling Green Police Division responded to the park at 8 a.m. Sunday for a report of vandalism in a bathroom. A park employee showed the responding officer the women’s restroom nearest the Veterans Building, which had blue hair dye spilled all over inside.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man charged with OVI after hitting two bicyclists

A Bowling Green man was arrested for drunk driving after hitting two bicyclists. At 11:49 p.m. Friday, the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 500 block of West Poe Road for an injury accident. Anthony Perez told officers that the people riding bicycles didn’t have lights on their bicycles...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg teens charged with rape enter plea deals

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two Perrysburg teenagers charged with rape have taken a plea deal. In March, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault and arrested both teens, according to Perrysburg police. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said following the arrest.
PERRYSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL 11

Olympian Oshae Jones facing misdemeanor charges from Sunday incident

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native and Olympic Bronze medalist Oshae Jones has been charged with multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident at about 4 a.m. on Sunday. She pleaded not guilty to three charges: resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse. According to Toledo police, officers...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Rape charges against 2 Perrysburg juveniles are amended

Rape charges have been amended against two Perrysburg juveniles as long as they adhere to all conditions of probation. The two boys, who are now 14 and 13, appeared Monday in Wood County Juvenile Court. The 14-year-old admitted to the two amended charges of gross sexual imposition. The 13-year-old pleaded...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife

Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.
ADRIAN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

BG woman arrested for allegedly threatening children with knife

A Bowling Green woman was arrested for domestic violence after two children ran to a nearby gas station and reportedly asked for help. Bowling Green Police Division was dispatched to the Circle K gas station on South Main Street at 1:37 a.m. on July 20, when a worker called to report two scared juveniles were seeking help. The girls, both 12 years old, said their mother had threatened them with a knife at their home in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling $300,000 from employer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman convicted of stealing roughly $300,000 from an electrician company was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Traci Ann Grillo worked at the Sylvania-based King Electrical Services from 2014-2019 and had access to the company’s financial, bank and credit card accounts. During that time, prosecutors said she used the payroll system to directly pay her self, write checks to her children, including paying her son’s college tuition at Kent State University.
TOLEDO, OH
Times-Bulletin

Grover Hill motorcycle crash

Please fill out the form below to submit a comment. We welcome your comments at timesbulletin.com. Persons commenting must provide their full name and an email address. Anonymous comments will not be posted. Comments should remain on the topic set by the original article. Personal attacks, profanity, slander, libelous statements and texting languages will not be allowed. All comments will be reviewed prior to posting. Comments will only be posted during regular business hours. Phone numbers are optional and will not be publicized.
GROVER HILL, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals. Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy