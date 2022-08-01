ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Drake tests positive for COVID: ‘I am truly devastated’

By Christine Samra
 2 days ago

Rapper Drake has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the soonest day possible,” the rapper posted to his Instagram story on Monday morning. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.”

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, made headlines over the weekend for bringing together major Canadian artists for the All Canadian North Stars show of his OVO festival. The viral moment was when Toronto singer Nelly Furtado hit the stage to perform her hit “I’m Like a Bird” alongside the “God’s Plan” rapper.

The festival was set to close out on Monday with a reunion of his Young Money Entertainment labelmates, rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. However, with Drake’s positive test, that’s changed. He promised it will happen sooner rather than later.

“I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all,” his post continued. “I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative, I will give you everything I got on stage (except the COVID).”

Drake has released the festival lineup in mid-July and also hinted at a world tour coming in 2023.

In June, the artist dropped his seventh studio album “Honestly, Nevermind.”

