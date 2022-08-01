ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Michigan scores commitment from four-star top OL target

By Steve Lorenz
 3 days ago
247sports.com

WATCH: Practice clips from Day 1 of Michigan State fall camp

The Michigan State football team returned to the practice field Thursday morning to begin preseason practices for the 2022 campaign. The media returned to the facility, too, for a brief viewing window at the start of training camp practice No. 1. The video above features an assortment of clips from...
EAST LANSING, MI
Cats not going to The Kennel, Calipari confirms

One of fans' common criticisms of head coach John Calipari is that Kentucky plays too many of its marquee non-conference matchups at neutral sites. However, at UK's open practice and telethon for eastern Kentucky flood relief at Rupp Arena Tuesday night, Calipari, along with Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, announced a home-and-home series between the Wildcats and Bulldogs.
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga

Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
LEXINGTON, KY
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan

It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Brandon's Breakdown: What will Gehrig Normand bring to East Lansing?

Top 150 senior Gehrig Normand committed to Michigan State yesterday evening. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing out of Birdville (Texas) is Michigan State’s third pledge in the class of 2023. He committed to the Spartans over opportunities at Kansas State, Missouri, Wisconsin, and others. In Normand, Tom Izzo is getting...
EAST LANSING, MI
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga

College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
LEXINGTON, KY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

McMorris Rodgers, Hill leading in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District race

SPOKANE CO, Wash. — Incumbent Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Democratic newcomer Natasha Hill are currently leading in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District race. In the latest count, McMorris Rodgers is leading with more than 50 percent of the vote. Hill follows with 30.55 percent and fellow Democrat Ann Marie Danimus has 11.28 percent. Sean Clynch, a Republican, trails with 7.5...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

Broadway producer Laura Little calls Coeur d'Alene home; her "all-time favorite" project, Come From Away, is finally landing in Spokane

Within minutes of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, America closed its airspace as a protective measure. Canadian officials responded to that decision with a massive logistical effort that became known as Operation Yellow Ribbon. As part of that effort, they rerouted 38 airborne flights to Gander International Airport, a transatlantic refueling hub on the island of Newfoundland.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Fire near Williams Lake reaches 100 acres; level 3 evacuations in place

CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire has broken out near Williams Lake in Cheney. Fire District 3 is responding to the fire. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. At last check, the fire had reached 100 acres and was spreading quickly, according to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
CHENEY, WA
dpgazette.com

Deer Park City Wide Yard Sale Coming Soon

We’re less than a week away from the Deer Park Yard Sale (DPYS); held annually during the first weekend in August for over 10 years! Whether you are hosting a sale or hunting for a bargain, this weekend will be a great time. Since 2009, the Deer Park City...
kpug1170.com

Man was still on fire when dropped off at Spokane hospital

SPOKANE, Wash.- A man was still on fire when he was dropped off at a Spokane hospital on Monday, August 1. The Spokesman-Review reports the man had been doused with a flammable substance that was still burning when he was taken to the hospital. The man suffered severe burns over...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Multiple wildfires burning in Eastern Washington

WASHINGTON - Crews in Eastern Washington are working to get multiple wildfires under control this week. The fires have burned thousands of acres, as of Thursday morning. On Wednesday evening, crews with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources responded to a wildfire near Ellensburg. The fire started at 200...
KXLY

Cooler air and wildfire smoke blowing into the area this evening – Kris

You can see the smoke from a growing fire near Williams Lake as you look south from Spokane this evening. It’s an unsettling sight. Southwesterly winds are blowing that smoke east into Kootenai County. However, the Air Quality Index might continue to worsen in Spokane overnight. Cooler air is making its way into the Inland Northwest! Expect low temperatures to drop into the 50s in most locations.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory

(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three. Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man missing since August 2021 found in another state

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man that has been missing since August of 2021 has been found in another state. In May, the sister of 38-year-old Garrett Lashbrook reported him as a missing person. His sister had not seen him since August 2021, learning that he was staying with a friend because he was evicted. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wildfire near Williams Lake prompts evacuations

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire near Williams Lake, 15 miles south of Cheney, prompted Level 3 evacuations for parts of the area on Wednesday. The evacuations are for Martin Road to Long Road, Cheney Plaza to Williams Lake Road and east of Rock Lake Road. The fire, which...
CHENEY, WA
