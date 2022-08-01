BREAKING: Michigan scores commitment from four-star top OL target

247sports.com
247Sports
WATCH: Practice clips from Day 1 of Michigan State fall camp
The Michigan State football team returned to the practice field Thursday morning to begin preseason practices for the 2022 campaign. The media returned to the facility, too, for a brief viewing window at the start of training camp practice No. 1. The video above features an assortment of clips from...
247Sports
Cats not going to The Kennel, Calipari confirms
One of fans' common criticisms of head coach John Calipari is that Kentucky plays too many of its marquee non-conference matchups at neutral sites. However, at UK's open practice and telethon for eastern Kentucky flood relief at Rupp Arena Tuesday night, Calipari, along with Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, announced a home-and-home series between the Wildcats and Bulldogs.
Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga
Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
247Sports
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan
It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
247Sports
Brandon's Breakdown: What will Gehrig Normand bring to East Lansing?
Top 150 senior Gehrig Normand committed to Michigan State yesterday evening. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing out of Birdville (Texas) is Michigan State’s third pledge in the class of 2023. He committed to the Spartans over opportunities at Kansas State, Missouri, Wisconsin, and others. In Normand, Tom Izzo is getting...
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
Breaking down Gonzaga men’s basketball’s 2022-23 WCC schedule
SPOKANE, Wash.— Shortly after Gonzaga women’s basketball conference schedule, the men’s team now knows its fate for retaining conference dominance. The Zags will play 16 games against WCC opponents, looking to capture its 11th-straight regular season title and 26th overall title next season. The season will run from Dec. 31 to Feb. 25.
‘Dreamin’ Wild’ movie shot in Inland Northwest to debut this fall
SPOKANE, Wash. — The movie “Dreamin’ Wild”, which was filmed around the Inland Northwest, is set to premiere this fall. The film tells the story of Spokane musician/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his brother Joe Emerson, who recorded an album in Fruitland, Washington in 1979 when they were teenagers.
McMorris Rodgers, Hill leading in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District race
SPOKANE CO, Wash. — Incumbent Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Democratic newcomer Natasha Hill are currently leading in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District race. In the latest count, McMorris Rodgers is leading with more than 50 percent of the vote. Hill follows with 30.55 percent and fellow Democrat Ann Marie Danimus has 11.28 percent. Sean Clynch, a Republican, trails with 7.5...
inlander.com
Broadway producer Laura Little calls Coeur d'Alene home; her "all-time favorite" project, Come From Away, is finally landing in Spokane
Within minutes of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, America closed its airspace as a protective measure. Canadian officials responded to that decision with a massive logistical effort that became known as Operation Yellow Ribbon. As part of that effort, they rerouted 38 airborne flights to Gander International Airport, a transatlantic refueling hub on the island of Newfoundland.
Fire near Williams Lake reaches 100 acres; level 3 evacuations in place
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire has broken out near Williams Lake in Cheney. Fire District 3 is responding to the fire. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. At last check, the fire had reached 100 acres and was spreading quickly, according to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
dpgazette.com
Deer Park City Wide Yard Sale Coming Soon
We’re less than a week away from the Deer Park Yard Sale (DPYS); held annually during the first weekend in August for over 10 years! Whether you are hosting a sale or hunting for a bargain, this weekend will be a great time. Since 2009, the Deer Park City...
kpug1170.com
Man was still on fire when dropped off at Spokane hospital
SPOKANE, Wash.- A man was still on fire when he was dropped off at a Spokane hospital on Monday, August 1. The Spokesman-Review reports the man had been doused with a flammable substance that was still burning when he was taken to the hospital. The man suffered severe burns over...
q13fox.com
Multiple wildfires burning in Eastern Washington
WASHINGTON - Crews in Eastern Washington are working to get multiple wildfires under control this week. The fires have burned thousands of acres, as of Thursday morning. On Wednesday evening, crews with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources responded to a wildfire near Ellensburg. The fire started at 200...
Multiple Fire Agencies Battling Wildfire Near Williams Lake South of Cheney
SPOKANE COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 2:34 p.m., multiple fire agencies responded to a brush fire in the area of Williams Lake, south of Cheney, WA. Level 3 evacuations are in place in the immediate area. According to the latest update from Spokane Fire District #3...
KXLY
Cooler air and wildfire smoke blowing into the area this evening – Kris
You can see the smoke from a growing fire near Williams Lake as you look south from Spokane this evening. It’s an unsettling sight. Southwesterly winds are blowing that smoke east into Kootenai County. However, the Air Quality Index might continue to worsen in Spokane overnight. Cooler air is making its way into the Inland Northwest! Expect low temperatures to drop into the 50s in most locations.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory
(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three. Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
The big three of summer fun coming to Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and...
Man missing since August 2021 found in another state
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man that has been missing since August of 2021 has been found in another state. In May, the sister of 38-year-old Garrett Lashbrook reported him as a missing person. His sister had not seen him since August 2021, learning that he was staying with a friend because he was evicted. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says...
Wildfire near Williams Lake prompts evacuations
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire near Williams Lake, 15 miles south of Cheney, prompted Level 3 evacuations for parts of the area on Wednesday. The evacuations are for Martin Road to Long Road, Cheney Plaza to Williams Lake Road and east of Rock Lake Road. The fire, which...
247Sports
