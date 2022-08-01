ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Woman's close encounter with bear recorded by doorbell camera

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drYkF_0h0W16Ug00

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman's doorbell camera captured video of the moment she came face to face with a wandering bear while walking her dog.

The video shows a Naples woman approaching her front door after taking her dog for a walk when she sees something just out of frame and rushes inside.

A bear walks past the camera just seconds after the woman and her dog go inside.

Naples has been home to numerous recent bear sightings. A bear was caught on camera in late June wandering through a barn full of golf carts at The Club at The Strand.

Comments / 21

jim boogaloo
2d ago

when I was a baby I went next door cuz I heard my father's voice at night and walked into the garage I ended up buying that house with my father later but when I went into that garage I was about 7 years old there were two bears hanging upside down and bleeding from the face inside of that garage and I just stood there looking at them

Reply
3
kim merkt
2d ago

it looked like there was a cub on it's right side of it's back to me. it might have been the way the light and camera were face but I thought I saw a little face

Reply
3
 

