Powder Blue Podcast: Phillies Trade Deadline Edition

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Phillies, Angles Reportedly Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies rounded out a busy Tuesday by acquiring a former All-Star pitcher. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Philadelphia landed Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, the Angels will receive outfielder Mickey Moniak. The former No. 1 pick has 12 hits and 10...
Phillies gets major injury Bryce Harper update for playoff push
Five weeks removed from suffering a broken thumb in the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres and almost a month to the day after undergoing a successful surgery to insert three pins into the break to help it’s healing, Bryce Harper has successfully undergone a second procedure on the way to a hopeful return before the playoffs.
Grading the Phillies' MLB Trade Deadline Moves
Inside the Phillies grades the transactions made by the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
Brandon Marsh trade grades: Phillies pay a steep price
The Phillies landed a new outfielder at the MLB trade deadline in Angels centerfield Brandon Marsh. The Philadelphia Phillies just got a centerfielder as they try to make the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. It was an unexpected move as they acquired CF Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels.
Report: Phillies Linked to A's Laureano
The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked via trade to a variety of centerfielders, but the top market choice is Ramón Laureano.
Phillies Make Multiple Minor League Promotions
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted Ben Brown, alongside some other intriguing prospects.
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard was an All-Star for the New York Mets.
Report: Phillies interested in Rays Outfielder Brett Phillips
The Philadelphia Phillies reached out to the Tampa Bay Rays to check in on a defensive upgrade for center field.
NBC Sports
Ex-Phillie’s wild South Jersey home listed at $2.5 million
Sometimes fabulous athlete homes can underwhelm, nothing more than a bunch of bathrooms and a fancy kitchen. That’s not the case for former Phillies outfielder Gregg Jefferies, whose former outlandish South Jersey home is back on the market at a cool $2.495 million asking price, the Philadelphia Business Journal noted over the weekend.
numberfire.com
Phillies' Darick Hall batting sixth on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Hall will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. Odubel Herrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hall for 9.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Phillies rumors: Former Mets pitcher a potential trade target
Recent Philadelphia Phillies rumors have connected them to a potential trade for former New York Mets pitcher and longtime foe Noah Syndergaard. Noah Syndergaard back in the National League East and not pitching for the New York Mets? If the latest Philadelphia Phillies rumors come true, it’s going to happen.
Rudy Gobert Weighs In on Potentially Teaming Up With Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert have had their fair share of bouts against one another in the NBA. Although the two centers don’t face each other frequently, considering they are in different conferences, Embiid has made it clear that Gobert is one of his most intriguing matchups considering the French ...
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Phillies Draftee Begins Career with Four-Hit Day
One of the Philadelphia Phillies recent draftees began his career with a bang.
