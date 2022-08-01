What to do with the best garden tomatoes in NJ

nj1015.com
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has Been Named
If you wanted to try a lot of different New Jersey restaurants this summer we have to add one to your list, if your budget can handle it. This restaurant has been named the most expensive in New Jersey. There are so many categories to keep on your bucket list....
Become A Cake Pop Master At This Unique New Jersey Bake Shop
Are you from New Jersey and looking to take your baking skills to the next level? This shop that’s in the heart of Branchville, NJ has the perfect place to go if you want to be the next “cake pop boss”. I was scrolling on TikTok and...
I turned my NJ tomatoes into jam — Yes, jam, and it’s delish
If you are like me and you grow things, your worst fear in life this time of year is letting your hard-grown fresh produce go to waste, especially the produce you pick from the garden. Tomatoes tend to have a pretty short shelf life and recently I've been looking for...
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Old Pete’s Diner in Williamstown, NJ Officially Under New Ownership, Reopening Soon
The old Pete's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Pete's Diner, at the Malaga Rd. intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart, will soon...
Why Are So Many Whales Visiting the New Jersey Shoreline?
Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
Experts Make Their Choices About The Greatest New Jersey Song Ever
We all know that New Jersey has always had an issue coming up with a state song, and while we won't go there, we do want to be able the name the best song about the Garden State. New Jersey has been a hot spot for musicians for decades, and...
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Murphy lets NJ keep the one ‘really cool’ thing to come out of the pandemic
EAST RUTHERFORD – Restaurants and bars that expanded to outdoor dining to stay open when the pandemic struck can now continue those operations through late 2024, under a law enacted Thursday. Those businesses, as well as breweries and distilleries, got permission to expand to outdoor service in areas designated...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
thesandpaper.net
What to Do When You ‘Spot’ a Spotted Lanternfly
Since 2018 there have been increasing reports of these insects invading New Jersey. Spotted lanternflies can feed on up to 70 native plants in the state, including fruit trees, grapevines and hardwood trees – specifically Tree of Heaven and Virginia creepers. Luckily, spotted lanternflies do not seem interested in...
It’s Good to See New Jersey Restaurants Completely Ignoring Murphy’s Straw Ban
ASBURY PARK, NJ (EDITORIAL) – Shortly after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ruled that plastic...
Have you been ripped off by E-ZPass in NJ? (Opinion)
Spent the morning talking about E-ZPass as we hear the report that some drivers may have been charged $9 for a $1.25 toll crossing the Delaware River from NJ into PA. It got me thinking that this could be happening more than reported. How many of us are checking our...
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
visitprinceton.org
Where to Find the Best Pizza In & Around Mercer County
If you've ever talked to a native Jerseyian, they'll tell you that we house some of the best thin crust tomato pies in the country. Whether it's take-out, delivery or outside dining on a beautiful day, check out the list below for mouthwatering slices!. Bonus: Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool...
Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler
An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
