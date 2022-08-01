www.mysoutex.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mysoutex.com
Area students earn degrees from UHV
The University of Houston-Victoria has awarded 514 degrees to undergraduate and graduate students who completed their coursework during the spring semester. Several Refugio and Goliad County students were among those graduates. Sergio Rene Ruiz, of Tivoli, graduated cum laude and received a Bachelor of Science degree. Students graduating cum laude...
Abilene Christian School to build $3 million baseball stadium
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian School has announced a $3 million project to build a new baseball stadium. Construction on the stadium is set to begin in September and game play is already scheduled for the 2023 season. The stadium is going to be named after former ACS student Hudson Wade, who died in […]
mysoutex.com
WISD to continue CEP for 2022-23
Oodsboro ISD has announced that it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the...
Do You Recognize Any of These 10 Famous Hardin-Simmons Alumni?
Abilene certainly is a place of higher education with solid universities and a great community college. It is no wonder these institutions attract many folks looking for that next level in their education. Some of the attendees have gone on to be pretty famous. It reminds me of my time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mysoutex.com
Aucencio “Teto” Santellana
Aucencio “Teto” Santellana passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old. Teto was born on February 11, 1945, in Odem, Texas, to the late Cruz Sr. and Francisca Santellana. A farmer and a self-taught musician, he played accordion, bajo sexto, guitar and sang. He was in many bands, had his own band Los Grandes Seis and helped other musicians over the years. He also played for the church band. Upon retiring, he spent his time mowing lawns, playing music, watching his westerns, sitting on the porch smoking his cigarettes.
mysoutex.com
WISD test scores show improvement
Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers is happy with the results of his students’ State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test results from earlier this year, but still sees room for improvement. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and...
mysoutex.com
The Port of Corpus Christi welcomes new PORT-Able Learning Lab
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) is bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) learning to area schools with a brand new portable learning facility. POCCA has partnered with Learning Undefeated Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing experiences for area students, to launch the new POCCA PORT-Able Learning...
mysoutex.com
Walk Across Texas! kicks off Monday, Sept. 5
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin their 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5. The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight team members are encouraged to work together towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mysoutex.com
Beeville Main Street bolsters Beeville ISD supply closet
Beeville Main Street has begun hosting its own back to school drive for the children of Beeville. This drive is primarily designed to gather clear backpacks and clear handbags for all Beeville Independent School District schools in accordance with BISD’s new clear bag policy. Beeville Main Street Director Melissa...
mysoutex.com
Milledean Kolinek Albrecht
Milledean Kolinek Albrecht, 88, of Goliad, passed peacefully from this earth, Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born August 7th, 1933, in Kenedy, Texas to the late Marvin F., Sr. and Clara Wilma Carpenter Kolinek. She graduated from Kenedy High School. She participated in the pep squad, basketball, and tennis. Her junior year, she was voted most popular and FFA Sweetheart. Milledean’s senior year she was voted Class Favorite and Class Treasurer. After high school, she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Some West Texas school districts requiring parents to apply for free/reduced lunch for 2022-23 school year
TEXAS, USA — Nearly all Texas school districts adopted the free lunch program for students in 2020 after the implementation of the federal pandemic relief funding. Now the funding is no longer available and schools are pulling back from free lunches, requiring parents to once again sign their children up for free or reduced meals. Students are also preparing for the adjustment.
mysoutex.com
Margaret Jones
Margaret Jones, a resident of Portland since 1960, passed away July 25, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Born on April 30, 1929 in Harlingen, Texas, Margaret was the fourth of six children of Renfro Forest Rogers and Lottie Beth Rogers. She spent her formative years in Corpus Christi, graduating from Corpus Christi High School in 1947. She married the love of her life Murray Jones one year later and the couple celebrated their 70th anniversary in May of 2018. She lost her husband shortly thereafter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mysoutex.com
Bennie Evans Jr.
Bennie Evans Jr., age 58 , of Karnes City, TX passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born to Bennie Evans Sr. and Della Mae Franklin Evans on January 26, 1964. Bennie attended school in Gillette and Karnes City, TX. He was a 1983 graduate of Karnes City High School where he excelled in playing football. After high school he attended Coastal Bend College and majored in welding. Bennie was a member of the Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.
mysoutex.com
District to use funds to repair, replace old facilities
Gregory-Portland ISD is continuing its massive growth by calling for a $242 million school bond with no increase to the total tax rate. The school bond will appear in three propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot and will include projects such as a Visual and Performing Arts Center for district and community use with a new G-P High School Band Hall, a replacement campus for T.M. Clark Elementary School, cafeteria renovations at S.F. Austin Elementary School, experiential learning upgrades at all elementary campuses, new baseball and softball fields and more totaling $242,590,926 million with no increase to the total tax rate.
mysoutex.com
Lebanon Cemetery: one of my favorites
Those of us who like family history enjoy visiting cemeteries where our ancestors are interred. The Lebanon Cemetery, just over the Live Oak County line near Cadiz, is one I have visited numerous times, because my mother’s Wilson great-grandparents and several other family members are buried there, as well as family members of my mother’s good friend, Lila Nicholson Mayes.
mysoutex.com
Foundation presents ‘A Night at the Movies’ Gala
The Kenedy ISD Education Foundation is sponsoring a fundraising Gala, “A Night at the Movies,” set for Aug. 6, at the Panna Maria Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be appetizers and beverages. A silent auction is planned. According to Shannon Burr Ashe, dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m.
mysoutex.com
Niemann wins flight at Dauphin Street Vault
Layton Niemann’s first trip to the Dauphin Street Vault in Mobile, Alabama, was a memorable one. The Woodsboro High School sophomore cleared 13 feet to win his flight at the event on July 16 that was held on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. “It was fun. It was an...
PLEASE HELP: Abilene Zoo needs grasshoppers to feed ‘unusually high number’ of birds of prey
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo needs live grasshoppers to help feed a large number of birds of prey they’ve been seeing in the City. Zoo staff says they have seen an “unusually high number” of Mississippi kites, which are tiny birds of prey, this year. They believe the high heat is causing the […]
ktxs.com
Hendrick moves Health Dial to level 4
ABILENE, Texas — Covid-19 cases are on the rise, and with guidance from the CDC, Hendrick health has officially raised it Covid-19 dial to level 4 or “Severe” the highest it has been since Mid- February. The move comes in response to the increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations that Hendrick has seen over the last week. With the increase in cases heath authorities recommend that people wear mask indoors, get tested when feeling symptoms and to get vaccinated if possible.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
Comments / 0