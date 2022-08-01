1 dead, 1 injured in Colleton Co. club shooting

www.counton2.com
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two men face multiple charges in a shooting in June that killed one and injured a second victim. Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24; and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21; are both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said.
live5news.com
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg couple is filing lawsuits against two towns accusing them of violating their rights almost two years ago. At a Wednesday morning news conference, attorney Justin Bamberg said his client, Shane Glover, is suing the towns of Holly Hill and Santee for an August 2020 incident in which police handcuffed and detained Glover and his girlfriend using force in the middle of the night at their own home. The incident began, they claim, after a police officer took a personal disagreement to the next level.
The Post and Courier
Two men arrested in teen's shooting at North Charleston apartments
NORTH CHARLESTON — Two men have been arrested in a teen boy's fatal shooting earlier this year at an apartment complex. Trey-Von Drayton-Fabor, 21, and Antonio Odom, 24, were booked Aug. 3 into the Charleston County jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and a firearm offense. The men...
counton2.com
NCPD: Two arrested for June 22 homicide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday arrested two men in connection to a June 22 homicide. The arrests stem from a shooting that happened on McKnight Drive around 1:18 a.m. Officers found two gunshot victims, one of whom died on scene. NCPD...
Orangeburg County couple suing after encounter with police officers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – An Orangeburg couple is suing the Towns of Holly Hill and Santee after they say they were forced out of their house in the middle of the night at gunpoint, handcuffed, and held unlawfully law enforcement. The couple’s attorney says they want answers nearly two years later. “Mr. Glover and Ms. […]
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
live5news.com
Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro man that the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for in connection with a weekend shooting at a pool hall turned himself in. Shannon Kinard, 39, surrendered himself to authorities Wednesday morning, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page....
live5news.com
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man after chase ends on train tracks, crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man who ran from his car after leaving it on train tracks moments before a train crashed into it. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana, according to jail records.
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
iheart.com
Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded Monday to a report of someone firing a gun out of a vehicle. At approximately 5:45 p.m., police began receiving multiple calls reporting a person shooting a gun out of a vehicle in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Road and Genesis Road on Johns Island, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
live5news.com
Police searching for man wanted for pointing gun
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man accused of brandishing a weapon during an incident in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for a charge of pointing a firearm at a person, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. Benjamin is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 170...
The Post and Courier
Orangeburg couple alleges in new lawsuit that police removed them from home at gunpoint
ORANGEBURG — Armed officers from two small-town police departments roused a couple from their bed and unlawfully detained them in August 2020 based on a personal vendetta, according to a pair of lawsuits filed earlier this week. The couple's lawyers released body- and dash-camera footage Aug. 3 that shows...
Charleston officers work to save man in crisis
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) helped to save the life of a man who was threatening to jump from the North Bridge over the weekend. Law enforcement officials from both CPD and the North Charleston Police Department responded to the North Bridge just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding […]
Morning fire destroys Colleton Co. storage building: Officials
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Colleton County was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Marble Lane and found a wood frame building fully involved in a blaze. Multiple hoses were deployed by crews to extinguish the fire, which was also located behind a mobile home. […]
Man arrested after vulnerable adult found dead in South Carolina home with bed bugs, urine stains, no air conditioning
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a vulnerable adult was found dead inside a Summerville home last month. Randy Moore was arrested Monday on a charge of one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. The charges come after emergency crews responded on […]
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
Deputies: Man charged for mail theft in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
Savannah police seeking to identify suspects in investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos. The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and […]
