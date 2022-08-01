ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

A.C Jones High School unveils new renovations

By Matthew Tamez
mysoutex.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 1

Related
mysoutex.com

Beeville Main Street bolsters Beeville ISD supply closet

Beeville Main Street has begun hosting its own back to school drive for the children of Beeville. This drive is primarily designed to gather clear backpacks and clear handbags for all Beeville Independent School District schools in accordance with BISD’s new clear bag policy. Beeville Main Street Director Melissa...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

District to use funds to repair, replace old facilities

Gregory-Portland ISD is continuing its massive growth by calling for a $242 million school bond with no increase to the total tax rate. The school bond will appear in three propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot and will include projects such as a Visual and Performing Arts Center for district and community use with a new G-P High School Band Hall, a replacement campus for T.M. Clark Elementary School, cafeteria renovations at S.F. Austin Elementary School, experiential learning upgrades at all elementary campuses, new baseball and softball fields and more totaling $242,590,926 million with no increase to the total tax rate.
PORTLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Beeville, TX
Education
City
Beeville, TX
Local
Texas Education
mysoutex.com

Area students recognized for achievement at UHV

The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its spring 2022 President’s and Deans’ lists. The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester. Among the area students named to the President’s...
mysoutex.com

The Port of Corpus Christi welcomes new PORT-Able Learning Lab

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) is bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) learning to area schools with a brand new portable learning facility. POCCA has partnered with Learning Undefeated Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing experiences for area students, to launch the new POCCA PORT-Able Learning...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

WISD to continue CEP for 2022-23

Oodsboro ISD has announced that it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the...
WOODSBORO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Equipment#The New Science#Culinary Arts#Arts Center#Highschool#A C Jones High School
mysoutex.com

WISD test scores show improvement

Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers is happy with the results of his students’ State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test results from earlier this year, but still sees room for improvement. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and...
WOODSBORO, TX
mysoutex.com

Area students earn degrees from UHV

The University of Houston-Victoria has awarded 514 degrees to undergraduate and graduate students who completed their coursework during the spring semester. Several Refugio and Goliad County students were among those graduates. Sergio Rene Ruiz, of Tivoli, graduated cum laude and received a Bachelor of Science degree. Students graduating cum laude...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Refugio Elementary School supplies list

(Label all supplies with child’s name) 1-Prang watercolor set (8-count) 2-package of #2 pencils (10-count) 1-plain plastic pencil box (no pencil bags) 3-boxes of Crayola Crayons (24-count) 2-rolls of paper towels. 1-packages of Wet Wipes. 2-packages of Clorox wipes. 3-boxes of Kleenex. 2-bottles of hand sanitizer. 2-orange plastic folders...
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

DAR to hold workshop for potential members

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, will sponsor a free genealogy workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of Houston North, Walker Auditorium, 3007 N. Ben Wilson Street in Victoria. The purpose of the workshop is to find potential Daughters whose...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
mysoutex.com

Frank Pagel

Frank Pagel, 89, of Tivoli passed away July 25, 2022. He was born September 25, 1932 in Refugio County near Tivoli to Gus and Elenora Stanzel Pagel on the family farm that was purchased in 1907 by his grandparents, Ernst and Anna Appelt Pagel. He graduated from Austwell-Tivoli High School in 1949 at the age of 16.
TIVOLI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi City Council to pass new ordinance limiting development in Navy pilot training areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to pass a new ordinance to limit development in Navy pilot training areas. City Council appears ready to approve new ordinances that put regulations into place in those areas where Navy pilots train. Some of those new regulations would include: new building requirements covering height, density, light and sound.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Lebanon Cemetery: one of my favorites

Those of us who like family history enjoy visiting cemeteries where our ancestors are interred. The Lebanon Cemetery, just over the Live Oak County line near Cadiz, is one I have visited numerous times, because my mother’s Wilson great-grandparents and several other family members are buried there, as well as family members of my mother’s good friend, Lila Nicholson Mayes.
BEEVILLE, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Lunker caught, released

Pam and Jim Pamplin of Plano and Port Aransas were fishing in the 86th Deep Sea Roundup when Pam landed this big black drum while fishing the Island Moorings Channel on Friday, July 8. They estimated the fish weighed more than 30 pounds and was about 40 inches long. The fish was too big to bring to the Roundup weigh-in […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy