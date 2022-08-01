A.C Jones High School unveils new renovations

www.mysoutex.com
Beeville Main Street bolsters Beeville ISD supply closet
Beeville Main Street has begun hosting its own back to school drive for the children of Beeville. This drive is primarily designed to gather clear backpacks and clear handbags for all Beeville Independent School District schools in accordance with BISD’s new clear bag policy. Beeville Main Street Director Melissa...
District to use funds to repair, replace old facilities
Gregory-Portland ISD is continuing its massive growth by calling for a $242 million school bond with no increase to the total tax rate. The school bond will appear in three propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot and will include projects such as a Visual and Performing Arts Center for district and community use with a new G-P High School Band Hall, a replacement campus for T.M. Clark Elementary School, cafeteria renovations at S.F. Austin Elementary School, experiential learning upgrades at all elementary campuses, new baseball and softball fields and more totaling $242,590,926 million with no increase to the total tax rate.
Smoothie King offering a free smoothie to Corpus Christi ISD students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer break ending for thousands of kids, Smoothie King wants to celebrate Corpus Christi ISD's first day of school by giving a free smoothie to students. All CCISD students will be able to receive a free 12-ounce Angel Food smoothie at two local Smoothie...
CCISD works to fill teaching vacancies ahead of new school year
Corpus Christi Independent School district has been actively recruiting and hiring teachers over the summer, adding 150 teachers. The district is reporting 75 vacancies.
Area students recognized for achievement at UHV
The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its spring 2022 President’s and Deans’ lists. The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester. Among the area students named to the President’s...
The Port of Corpus Christi welcomes new PORT-Able Learning Lab
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) is bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) learning to area schools with a brand new portable learning facility. POCCA has partnered with Learning Undefeated Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing experiences for area students, to launch the new POCCA PORT-Able Learning...
WISD to continue CEP for 2022-23
Oodsboro ISD has announced that it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the...
Coastal Bend districts see staffing shortages heading into the new school year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been a busy summer for school administrators as they have worked to improve security, adjust COVID-19 protocols and hire more teachers. It's a job that seems to be never-ending, and with more than 57,000 Nueces County students to serve, one that is becoming more difficult to do.
WISD test scores show improvement
Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers is happy with the results of his students’ State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test results from earlier this year, but still sees room for improvement. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and...
Area students earn degrees from UHV
The University of Houston-Victoria has awarded 514 degrees to undergraduate and graduate students who completed their coursework during the spring semester. Several Refugio and Goliad County students were among those graduates. Sergio Rene Ruiz, of Tivoli, graduated cum laude and received a Bachelor of Science degree. Students graduating cum laude...
Refugio Elementary School supplies list
(Label all supplies with child’s name) 1-Prang watercolor set (8-count) 2-package of #2 pencils (10-count) 1-plain plastic pencil box (no pencil bags) 3-boxes of Crayola Crayons (24-count) 2-rolls of paper towels. 1-packages of Wet Wipes. 2-packages of Clorox wipes. 3-boxes of Kleenex. 2-bottles of hand sanitizer. 2-orange plastic folders...
DAR to hold workshop for potential members
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, will sponsor a free genealogy workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of Houston North, Walker Auditorium, 3007 N. Ben Wilson Street in Victoria. The purpose of the workshop is to find potential Daughters whose...
Frank Pagel
Frank Pagel, 89, of Tivoli passed away July 25, 2022. He was born September 25, 1932 in Refugio County near Tivoli to Gus and Elenora Stanzel Pagel on the family farm that was purchased in 1907 by his grandparents, Ernst and Anna Appelt Pagel. He graduated from Austwell-Tivoli High School in 1949 at the age of 16.
Corpus Christi City Council to pass new ordinance limiting development in Navy pilot training areas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to pass a new ordinance to limit development in Navy pilot training areas. City Council appears ready to approve new ordinances that put regulations into place in those areas where Navy pilots train. Some of those new regulations would include: new building requirements covering height, density, light and sound.
Victoria ISD hires six Spanish teachers from Spain
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD will introduce six new Bilingual teachers at Crain and Smith Elementary, as part of the Texas-Spain Visiting International Teacher (VIT) Program. All six teachers originate from Spain. Ana Blanco Campillo will teach Bilingual Special Education, Sergio Luquin Aizpun will teach Bilingual Pre-K, Beatriz Rodriguez...
KIII TV3
New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.
Lebanon Cemetery: one of my favorites
Those of us who like family history enjoy visiting cemeteries where our ancestors are interred. The Lebanon Cemetery, just over the Live Oak County line near Cadiz, is one I have visited numerous times, because my mother’s Wilson great-grandparents and several other family members are buried there, as well as family members of my mother’s good friend, Lila Nicholson Mayes.
Lunker caught, released
Pam and Jim Pamplin of Plano and Port Aransas were fishing in the 86th Deep Sea Roundup when Pam landed this big black drum while fishing the Island Moorings Channel on Friday, July 8. They estimated the fish weighed more than 30 pounds and was about 40 inches long. The fish was too big to bring to the Roundup weigh-in […]
New trains for the Port of Corpus Christi
The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
Striking for a jackpot: Aransas Pass bowling alley gives residents a chance to win big
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sign outside of CM Lanes in Aransas Pass reads "Eat.Drink.Bowl" but it should also say win big. That’s because the current strike pot is sitting at over $20,000 dollars. "We started out the strike pot just talking about it," said owner Chris Coulter....
