A.C Jones High School unveils new renovations

Gregory-Portland ISD is continuing its massive growth by calling for a $242 million school bond with no increase to the total tax rate. The school bond will appear in three propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot and will include projects such as a Visual and Performing Arts Center for district and community use with a new G-P High School Band Hall, a replacement campus for T.M. Clark Elementary School, cafeteria renovations at S.F. Austin Elementary School, experiential learning upgrades at all elementary campuses, new baseball and softball fields and more totaling $242,590,926 million with no increase to the total tax rate.

PORTLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO