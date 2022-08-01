Ford E-Transit Currently Dominates Full-Size Electric Van Segment

fordauthority.com
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
fordauthority.com
Ford Brand Once Again Ranked Second For Non-Luxury Shoppers
The Ford brand has long held the second spot among non-luxury shoppers on Kelley Blue Book’s quarterly Brand Watch report, behind Toyota, which has largely held onto first place for the past four years. However, Ford briefly took that spot from Toyota in Q4 2021 before giving it back in the first quarter of this year. Now, KBB has released its Q2 2022 Brand Watch report, and nothing has changed in terms of that particular order, either.
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Raptor Pickups In Dearborn Had Wheels Stolen From Them
Ford has faced a bit of a theft epidemic at its own storage lots in the Dearborn area recently, a trend that actually started over a year ago when a number of Blue Oval performance vehicles had their wheels stolen. Things have only gotten worse in the months since, as between July 1st, 2021 and July 2nd, 2022, a grand total of 75 Ford F-150 pickups were stolen from the same Ford-owned lot, while a rash of Ford F-150 Raptor pickups have been taken on two separate occasions recently. This past weekend, 15 more vehicles were lifted from storage lots – including a number of Ford F-150 Raptor pickups worth a reported $700,000 – some of which were recently recovered with missing wheels, according to TCD Dearborn News.
fordauthority.com
Next Generation Ford Ranger Production Aided By New Body Shop
The all-new, next generation Ford Ranger will be produced at multiple facilities around the globe, and the first shipment of the mid-size pickup left one of those plants – Ford Thailand Manufacturing – back in May, while other markets are still waiting for it to launch, though some are experiencing a few teething issues. One of the handful of places building the new Ranger is the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which has undergone quite a few changes in recent months as it prepares to do just that, gaining a new stamping plant and converting to 35 percent solar power. Now, the Silverton plant has also gained a brand new, high-tech body shop to help build enough next generation Ford Ranger pickups to support 100 global markets.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Bronco Base LED Lighting Option Added On Three Trims
The 2022 Ford Bronco brought about a variety of changes for the SUV’s second model year, including the introduction of multiple new models, some color changes, and various other feature additions. However, it seems as if there’s one more change that has recently been added to the lineup – 2022 Ford Bronco Base LED lighting has now been added as an option on three different trims – Outer Banks, Badlands, and Wildtrak.
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Transit Will Not Receive LFP Battery Pack In Near Term
Earlier this month, Ford revealed its latest EV master plan that outlined what the automaker is doing to secure enough raw materials to meet its goal of producing 600,000 all-electric vehicles in 2023 and two million annually by 2026. Aside from casting a wide net in terms of suppliers, FoMoCo also announced that it will be utilizing lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries in the Ford F-150 Lightning in early 2024, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E in 2023. However, the other current Blue Oval EV – the Ford E-Transit – apparently won’t be joining its stablemates in that regard any time soon.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Retail Order Conversion Details Coming Next Month
Order banks for the 2022 Ford Maverick closed early this year as demand for the compact pickup quickly overwhelmed FoMoCo’s production capacity. As a result, many 2022 Maverick orders will inevitably be pushed back to the 2023 model year, as Ford Authority reported back in June, while many 2022 model order holders have also experienced delays even after receiving a scheduled for production email. Thus, many are left wondering when, exactly, they might be able to convert their existing 2022 Ford Maverick retail order into a 2023. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that those details are expected to arrive at the same time 2023 Maverick order banks are scheduled to open, which is currently set for September.
fordauthority.com
Refreshed Ford Explorer For Chinese Market Will Likely Remain In China
While the North American market carries on with the current-gen Ford Explorer, which was redesigned for the 2020 model year, the Chinese market has already received a refreshed version of the long-running crossover that originally leaked back in February before it was teased a few months later. The Explorer – which has been on sale in China since 2020 with arguably better looks than the North American version – even got a special 30th Anniversary Edition to commemorate that model’s milestone, while the rest of the world did not. Now, it appears that the refreshed Chinese Ford Explorer likely won’t launch in the U.S., either.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning And PowerBoost Pickups Being Sent To Kentucky
Pro Power Onboard-equipped Ford F-150 PowerBoost pickups have proven to be a literal life-saver through a variety of major weather events in recent years, providing portable power for those in need. Ford has used this capability to help others affected by natural disasters by shipping these pickups to different parts around the country in the past. Now, it’s doing that once again following some devastating flooding in Kentucky – where the automaker owns and operates two assembly plants – by sending a number of PowerBoost and Ford F-150 Lightning pickups to the area, CEO Jim Farley recently revealed via Twitter.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-350 XL Regular Cab Dually Prototype Spotted Testing
Ford Authority spies have spotted a host of refreshed 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes driving around over the past several months, including, most recently, an F-450 King Ranch dually and the rugged, off-road-focused Tremor for the very first time. Now, as we get closer and closer to an official reveal, those same spies have come across yet another camouflaged version of the forthcoming refreshed pickup – this time, a 2023 Ford F-350 XL regular cab dually.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Production Ramps Up In South Africa This October
Production of the all-new, next-gen Ford Ranger is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing, though the mid-size pickup is also produced a a couple of other plants around the globe. The new Ranger won’t launch in Europe or the U.S. until next year, but it’s already on sale in certainly global markets, including Australia. Meanwhile, mass production of the next-gen Ford Ranger will soon be underway at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa as well following a $1 billion dollar investment in that facility, according to Engineering News.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Connect Part Of USPS Fleet In Limited Capacity
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is in the midst of replacing its ages-old fleet that currently consists of the Grumman Long Life Vehicle (LLV) with an all-new, next-generation delivery vehicle made by Oshkosh Defense. However, Ford Authority recently discovered – via the official EPA fuel economy site – that USPS also has a listing for the Ford Transit Connect, which seemed a bit unusual. Thus, we reached out to Kimberly Frum, senior public relations representative for corporate communications at USPS, who confirmed that the Ford Transit Connect is, in fact, part of the current post office fleet.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex
As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
