Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to host CMA Awards

Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
CMA Awards 2022 hosts revealed: Country singer Luke Bryan will join retired football star Peyton Manning to head up annual show
The annual Country Music Association Awards has two new hosts for 2022. On Monday Luke Bryan, 46, announced on the morning show Live With Kelly And Ryan that he will be hosting the 56th annual CMA awards on Wednesday, November 9 with retired football star Peyton Manning, also 46. 'Being...
NFL・
Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO
It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
Naomi Judd Left Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Out of Her Will: Reports
Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. She instead opted to leave her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate. According to a report, “he will have full authority and discretion over her assets without the approval of any court.”
‘CMA Fest’ TV Special Announces Performance Lineup
CMA Fest 2022 took place June 9-12 in Nashville, and fans who couldn't attend can experience the fun during a three-hour CMA Fest TV special. 2022 CMA Fest airs Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8PM ET on ABC. The television special will be hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, and,...
Darius Rucker Says He Already Put ‘AGT’ Stars Chapel Hart on His ‘Next Record’
You know the semi-old sports adage, game recognizes game. It applies to country music, too. That’s why Darius Rucker already knew about Chapel Hart long before the group became a viral sensation. Rucker already was following the country trio on social media before anyone saw the judges of America’s...
Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video Of Herself As A Little Girl Singing Patty Loveless’ 90’s Hit, “Blame It On Your Heart”
Carrie Underwood’s always been able to sing the heck outta some 90’s country. She shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl singing Patty Loveless’ 1993 hit “Blame It on Your Heart” earlier, which also included a portion of her recent performance of the song for the Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience.
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Dierks Bentley says the energy is going to be 'crazy' during ABC's 'CMA Fest' special
Dierks Bentley has a lot to look forward to when "CMA Fest" airs on ABC on Aug. 3. In addition to his own solo set, Bentley is also co-hosting the televised special -- which was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, during the annual four-day CMA Fest back in June -- with his "Worth a Shot" duet partner, Elle King.
They’re Back! Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry Returning to ‘American Idol’ for Season 21
Season 21 of American Idol will look very familiar, as three recognizable judges will be returning for another run of the reality singing competition. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are all confirmed for the next round of the series, which is set to air next spring. Ryan Seacrest...
WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special
The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
Dan + Shay’s Latest Single, ‘You,’ Picks Up Where ‘Speechless’ Left Off
Dan + Shay are keeping the feel-good love songs going with their latest single, "You," from their Good Things album. The duo shared with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that the song has already seen a positive reaction from fans at shows and on social media, and they've even seen fans use the song at weddings and for other important life moments.
Why Elle King Can't Stop Praising Miranda Lambert and the "Badass" Women of Country Music
Watch: Miranda Lambert & Elle King Get Tipsy Ahead of BBMAs 2022. Elle King is raising a glass to her country music peers. As the co-host for CMA Fest 2022, the "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" singer had the opportunity to see a lot of talented artists perform in Nashville this summer. But according to Elle, it's the women in country music who deserve some extra love for being absolute powerhouses.
WATCH: Keith Urban Drops the Hammer on John Michael Montgomery’s ‘Sold’ at the Opry
The Grand Ole Opry is throwing it back to the 1990s for its upcoming TV special on the Circle Network. Aptly dubbed Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, the special will feature performances by Chris Young, Breland, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Michael Ray, Keith Urban, Midland, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jimmie Allen covering popular ’90s country hits from Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, and more.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Brad Paisley Weighs In on Post Malone’s Legendary Cover of ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’
“I’m Gonna Miss Her” is one of Brad Paisley‘s biggest hits from a career that spans over two decades. Now though, years following the anthem’s release, rap star Post Malone put a new spin on the song. Upon hearing the cover of “I’m Gonna Miss Her” himself, Paisley said it was so good that it even beats his own version.
